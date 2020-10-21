Keane – one of Britain’s most successful and beloved bands of the last 20 years – are heading to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

The East Sussex chart-toppers delighted their legions of devoted fans by returning from a six-year hiatus in 2019 with brilliant new album Cause and Effect.

And Keane can today confirm they will play a huge headline gig at Scarborough Open Air Theatre – the UK’s largest purpose-built open air concert arena – on Friday July 9.

Tickets go on general sale via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday October 23.

Keane have sold 13 million records worldwide, released four Number One studio albums, won two BRIT awards and an Ivor Novello award.

Their live shows are a stunning spectacle and they had been scheduled to play Scarborough OAT this summer only for the show to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Keane were obviously going to be one of the major highlights of our 2020 season and so we are delighted to have arranged for them to play a headline show here in 2021.

“They are an incredible live band. Their songs are beautiful, anthemic, the soundtrack to many people’s lives over the last 20 years, and I’m sure their army of fans cannot wait to see these songs played live here.”

Keane’s 2004 debut album Hopes and Fears, which gave the world such timeless classics as Somewhere Only We Know, Everybody’s Changing, This Is The Last Time and Bedshaped, is ranked among the UK’s 40 best-selling albums of all time.

Their return Cause and Effect – which includes the singles The Way I Feel, Love Too Much and Stupid Things – was produced by David Kosten and Keane themselves, and is the sound of a band rejuvenated.