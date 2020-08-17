Are you looking to hire new employees, but aren’t quite sure how to get started?

When it comes to hiring new employees, there’s a lot at stake. In fact, according to the Society for Human Resources Management, it costs $4,129 on average for companies to hire a new employee.

If that employee ends up not working out, then all of that money will have been wasted. Luckily, there are things you can do to make sure you hire the right employee the first time around.

Read on to discover the ultimate checklist for hiring employees.

Create a Detailed Job Description

Whether you’re hiring an entry-level associate or a top-tier manager, you need to make sure you create a detailed job description.

A lot of people are under the impression that it’s solely the candidate’s job to impress the employer. However, it’s also the employer’s job to impress the job candidate. Creating a clear, detailed job description is one of the best ways to make a great impression on future employees.

The job description should include:

Necessary qualifications

Estimated salary

Job duties and responsibilities

Info about your company culture

Work hours

Benefits information

The more detailed your job description is, the more likely you are to attract top-notch candidates.

Take Care of Registration

If this is your first time hiring employees, then you need to make sure that you register as an employer with your state and register with the IRS for payroll taxes.

To register as an employer, you need to go to your state’s department of revenue. If your state has an income tax, you’ll also need to fill out a W-4 form. After doing so, you’ll receive an employee identification number.

To register for taxes with the IRS, you’ll need to use the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System. All you need to do is sign up online and provide some information about your business.

Then, you can register for payroll services. You can check out this guide to learn the top tips for choosing payroll services.

Prescreen Your Candidates

When hiring a new employee, the goal is to have only the best candidates step through the door for an interview. This is why it’s so important to prescreen your candidates.

While a candidate may look good on paper, a prescreening interview can really help you gauge if they’re the right fit for the job. Additionally, you can determine if a person’s salary expectations are congruent with what you’re willing to offer during the prescreening process.

We suggest doing your prescreening interviews over the phone and spending no more than 10 minutes on each candidate.

Checklist for Hiring Employees: Are You Ready to Hire?

Now that you have this checklist for hiring employees, it’s time to get started. Before you know it, you’ll have a new employee who is a huge asset to your company.

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more hiring tips and tricks.