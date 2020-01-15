New low-emissions Plug-in Hybrid versions of the all-new Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon

1.6-litre GDi petrol engine is combined with 8.9kWh battery pack and 44.5kW electric motor

New additions bring the number of electrified Kia models to seven

The new Plug-in Hybrid models go on sale today (15 January 2020)

Hot on the heels of the electrified versions of the Niro, Soul and Sportage, Kia is expanding the line-up even further with the launch of Plug-in Hybrid versions of the recently introduced all-new Kia XCeed and the stylish and practical Ceed Sportswagon. Each is powered by a 1.6-litre GDi engine combined with an electric motor and 8.9kWh battery pack to produce 139bhp and 265Nm of torque.

The new Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid offer a compelling alternative to conventional petrol and diesel models. The new powertrain combines a lithium-polymer battery pack, an electric motor, and an efficient 1.6-litre GDi (Gasoline Direct injection) engine. The powertrain’s total power and torque output are 139bhp and 265Nm.

The powertrain is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch auto transmission (6DCT), ensuring a more enjoyable drive than other hybrid vehicles equipped with electronic continuously variable transmissions (e-CVT). Traditional e-CVT hybrids convert a portion of engine output through the electric motor, resulting in power losses from energy conversion. Kia’s six-speed dual clutch differs by allowing the full output of both the engine and motor to be transferred in parallel through the transmission, with minimal loss of energy. Standard regenerative braking technology allows the new Plug-in Hybrid models to harvest kinetic energy and recharge their battery packs while coasting or braking, further enhancing the overall efficiency of the powertrain.

New design features set the Plug-in Hybrid models apart

Both new models feature their own distinctive design features to differentiate them from other petrol and diesel models in the Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon line-ups.

Each car has a new closed ‘tiger-nose’ grille at the front of the car to aid aerodynamic efficiency and feature distinct ‘eco plug-in’ exterior badges. The charging port is integrated into the left front wing of each car.

Inside, there’s the same driver-oriented dashboard, low seating position and everyday ergonomics of the existing Ceed line-up. However, the new Plug-in Hybrid models feature a range of new functions to enhance usability for owners looking to extract the most out of the new powertrain. Both vehicles are equipped with a charging indicator, a visual aid to tell owners that their car is charging or when the battery is fully-charged. Its location on top of the dashboard means drivers can instantly ascertain the car’s state of charge at a glance from outside the car (for instance, when it is parked on the driveway at home and the owner hasn’t left the house yet).

Both cars offer Kia’s brand-new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system with Kia’s UVO Connect telematics. Unique to the new Plug-in Hybrid variants, the systems incorporate new functionality to help owners locate available charging points in their vicinity, or en route to their navigation destination. The screens can show relevant information relating to the powertrain, displaying remaining charge levels in the battery and energy usage graphics. Owners can use the touchscreen system to schedule when their vehicle should charge when plugged in at home, enabling owners to take advantage of cheaper off-peak energy tariffs, if available.

The instrument cluster features unique displays for the Plug-in Hybrid powertrain, displaying remaining charge levels, anticipated electric-only range and the flow of energy between the battery pack, engine and electric motor. Standard on the Kia XCeed ‘First Edition’, Kia’s new fully-digital 12.3-inch ‘Supervision’ instrument cluster is designed to deliver information as clearly as possible with a range of unique graphics displays. The high-resolution 1920×720-pixel Supervision display replaces the conventional dials.

The ‘Driver Only’ heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system – activated with a new button on the dashboard – instantly de-activates airflow to all cabin vents except those nearest the driver. This is designed to reduce the draw on battery energy from the ventilation system, while still keeping the driver at their preferred temperature. Unlike conventional ventilation systems, Kia’s ‘Driver Only’ system doesn’t simply restrict airflow to certain vents, rerouting it elsewhere; instead, it switches off the fans themselves, reducing energy use at source.

From the first sketches, Ceed was designed with electrification in mind

The Ceed model line-up was engineered from the start to accommodate new hybrid powertrains. This means that the adoption of a Plug-in Hybrid powertrain in the Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon has had a minimal impact on packaging, with the structure adapted from the start to contain the powertrain’s battery pack. The 8.9 kWh battery pack is located alongside the 37-litre fuel tank beneath the rear bench, unlike many other plug-in hybrid vehicles, in which the battery pack takes up valuable boot space. As a Plug-in Hybrid, the Ceed Sportswagon – the most practical iteration of the Ceed range – provides 437 litres of luggage space, and up to 1,506 litres with the 40:20:40 split-fold rear seats folded down. Luggage capacity in the Kia XCeed Plug-in Hybrid is 291 litres, growing to 1,243 litres with the rear folded down. Both models will be available with a Towing Pack for towing trailers as standard – a rarity among cars in the hybrid class.

Created specifically for Europe

The next stage in Kia’s electrification strategy, the new Plug-in Hybrid versions of the Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon are the first time that the company has offered low-emissions electrified powertrains in the compact family car segment. They are also the first plug-in models to be built by the brand in Europe, made exclusively at the Slovakian factory in Žilina. Kia’s unrivalled seven-year 100,000-mile warranty is offered as standard on both models, extending cover to include the new powertrain’s battery pack and electric motor.

All-New Kia XCeed PHEV

Available with a choice of ‘3’ or ‘First Edition’ trim levels

Prices start at £30,695

The Kia XCeed Plug-in Hybrid is a rarity in the compact family car class, offering the virtues of a stylish, well-equipped crossover vehicle, combined with the efficiency and low emissions of a plug-in hybrid vehicle.

No matter which version of the Kia XCeed Plug-in Hybrid is chosen – ‘3’ or ‘First Edition’ – the equipment list is generous. The ‘3’ grade features 16-inch alloy wheels and black cloth seat trim with black faux leather bolsters and powered lumbar support for the front seats. The ‘First Edition’ grade comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and Black Leather Seat Upholstery with Faux Leather Door Centre Trim. All versions feature privacy glass and rain sensing front windscreen wipers.

At the heart of the dashboard is Kia’s new 10.25-inch TFT LCD widescreen system, including a satellite navigation system, European mapping and a Traffic Messaging Channel. Also included is DAB radio with MP3 compatibility and Kia’s new UVO CONNECT telematics system. UVO CONNECT puts a raft of information at owners’ fingertips, including live traffic, weather, and parking availability. The infotainment system allows smartphone users access to both Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM, and it is Bluetooth® multi connection-enabled, allowing occupants to connect two mobile devices at once for hands-free phone calls and music streaming.

Other equipment includes a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, electrically folding door mirrors with LED indicators, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and rear parking sensors. Heated front seats and steering wheel are also included, along with an electric parking brake (EPB), front passenger seat height adjuster and a smart entry system with engine start/stop button.

Safety has been given a high priority with six airbags (front, side and curtain with front passenger cut-off switch), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Speed Limit Information Function (SLIF) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – City and Pedestrian (FCA) all included as standard.

The ‘First Edition’ grade sits at the top-of-the Kia XCeed Plug-in Hybrid range and features a Smart Park Assist System (SPAS) that integrates front and rear parking sensors with the ability to automatically park in parallel or perpendicular spaces. There are black leather seat upholstery, heated outer rear seats and a driver’s seat with memory function, meanwhile, the rear seats fold down, with a 40:20:40 split. An enlarged 12.3-inch TFT supervision cluster display comes fitted to the ‘First Edition’ grade, along with a panoramic sunroof with tilting/sliding function and automatic electric roller blind. Aluminium pedals, smart powered tailgate, a personal LED light and wireless mobile phone charger are all included, too. Extra safety systems include a Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Intelligent Speed Limit Information Function (ISLIF) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

In its EV mode, the Kia XCeed Plug-in Hybrid is capable of travelling up to 36 miles and takes 2 hours and 15 minutes to recharge the battery pack to 100 per cent using a 3.3kW AC charger.

The Kia XCeed ‘3’ and ‘First Edition’ Plug-in Hybrid models are available to order now from showrooms, with the first examples set to arrive here in the UK during April 2020.

Ceed Sportswagon PHEV

Available exclusively in well-equipped ‘3’ specification

Priced at £29,995

The Plug-in Hybrid edition of the Ceed Sportswagon is designed to sit at the top of the estate car range, with a generous specification and long list of standard equipment. Equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and combined with a closed ‘tiger-nose’ grille, which aid air flow and deliver a sportier overall appearance.

All of the exterior lights feature LED technology, including bi-function LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LEDs for the taillight clusters and high-mounted brake lights. Automatic headlight control, rain sensing front wipers and a front wiper de-icer all combine to assist the driver during inclement weather conditions. Roof rails provide a practical touch, while the stylish design is reinforced by fitment of privacy glass to the rear windows and tailgate.

Inside, the level ‘3’ model features black cloth seat trim and faux leather bolsters, in addition to a leather trimmed steering wheel and gearshift, while a satin chrome finish is applied to the fascia trim and interior door handles, delivering an upmarket ambience. Dual automatic air conditioning, cruise control and speed limiter, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, drive mode select and an engine start/stop button with Smart Entry system completes the car’s interior attributes.

Ceed Sportswagon PHEV owners have access to a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation system, European mapping and a Traffic Messaging Channel. These are linked to a reversing camera integrated with the navigation screen. It also features Kia Connected Services featuring TomTom® Live. The infotainment system includes DAB radio with MP3 compatability and Kia’s new UVO CONNECT telematics system. UVO CONNECT puts a raft of information at owners’ fingertips, including live traffic, weather, and parking availability. The infotainment system allows smartphone users access to both Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM, and it is Bluetooth® multi connection-enabled, allowing occupants to connect two mobile devices at once for hands-free phone calls and music streaming.

Safety equipment includes six airbags (front, side and curtain with front passenger cut-off switch), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city and pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High-Beam Assist (HBA) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC).

In EV mode, the Ceed Sporstwagon Plug-in Hybrid has the ability to travel up to 37 miles using a 3.3kW AC charger, the battery pack can be replenished to 100 per cent in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The new Ceed Sportswagon ‘3’ Plug-in Hybrid is available to order now from Kia showrooms, with the first vehicles arriving in the UK in April 2020.