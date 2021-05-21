EV6 high-tech systems create a superior user experience

Panoramic curved display with two 12.3-inch widescreens deliver immersive, intuitive, and driver-centric interaction

Multimode system with touch-sensitive and physical controls

Augmented Reality head-up display for next level navigation experience and distraction-minimised driving

EV6 available in the UK from £40,895

Kia’s all-new EV6 introduces a suite of advanced technologies designed to inspire the driver in its cabin and provide a holistic onboard user experience. Intuitive and easily accessible connectivity, information and augmented reality systems complement the driving experience by minimising distractions and appealing to the senses.

EV6 is based on the modular E-GMP platform, which allows for a flat cabin floor and boasts class-leading internal dimensions. The cabin evokes a sense of space and delivers a relaxing, stress-free experience for all occupants. Two curved 12.3-inch high-definition widescreens wrap around the driver providing easy access to key vehicle information at a glance. Directly in front of the driver is a customisable ‘cluster screen’ which displays information such as speed, remaining all-electric range and state of charge. Adjacent is a central display screen combining the navigation, infotainment and menu systems. These screens are paired together in a seamless curve, creating a panoramic feeling that is immersive and unobstructed under all driving conditions. The glass material is “chemically strengthened glass” for better visibility and robustness.

Convenience features such as keyless entry with touch-sensitive entry buttons, programmable driver profiles, relaxation seats and ergonomic design create an experience that puts the driver first. From the automatic flush handles that emerge from the car body, through to the intuitive touch-sensitive interfaces and the Augmented Reality head-up display, every journey in EV6 is designed to improve the human-machine interaction and promote a sense of well-being.

“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the centre of what we do and influencing every decision that we make,” commented Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe.

Advanced onboard tech smoothly integrates the driver and EV6 via the advanced head-up display (HUD) system with Augmented Reality technology – another offering normally reserved until now for premium vehicles. Seamless communication between GPS, the onboard camera and HUD systems projects turn-by-turn directions on the road ahead to keep the driver looking forward at all times. The augmented reality display and the two screens provide all the information the driver needs to have a pleasant and inspiring drive without having to look elsewhere.

Sound absorption materials in the floor, wheel arches, doors, boot lid and tyres reduce road and wind noise, creating a quiet and serene space for all occupants. Acoustic windshield and door glass further improve the onboard experience giving the EV6 a sound rating equal to higher-class premium models.

Kia will reinvent its line-up by introducing 11 new EV models by 2026, the first of which, the EV6, is available for general orders in the UK from 18 May 2021.