KiaCharge provides the most comprehensive access to the UK public charging network

Convenient public charging access for Kia BEV and PHEV drivers

Access to more than 13,900 UK charging points from one account

178,000 connectors accessible across 28 other European countries

Two flexible tariffs, ‘Easy’ and ‘Plus’, with a single monthly invoice

Charging accessed via KiaCharge smartphone app or RFID card

Sign up through the KiaCharge app or at www.kiacharge.com from 13:00 on 23 February 2021

Kia Motors (UK) Limited today launches KiaCharge, a UK-wide integrated public charging service, designed to give drivers easier access to public vehicle charging. From launch, KiaCharge provides more comprehensive access to the UK public charging network than any equivalent service. KiaCharge goes live and the app is available to download from 13:00 GMT today.

KiaCharge gives owners of the brand’s BEVs (battery electric vehicle) and PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) access to more than 13,900 charge points across the UK – around 68 per cent of the public charging network – from a single account*.

From launch, KiaCharge provides access to several major charging networks, including bp pulse, Pod Point, IONITY, Source London, Chargepoint, NewMotion, Char-gy, and ESB. Several other networks, including certain regional services, are also available. There are plans to further expand KiaCharge coverage throughout 2021. Being able to access these networks via a single platform negates the need for drivers to sign up to separate accounts with multiple charging point operators.

The service provides access to more than 1,300 ‘rapid’ connections, providing charging speeds above 50kW. Located in urban hubs and along major travel arteries, such chargers let Kia e-Niro and Soul EV drivers make the most of each vehicle’s rapid-charging capabilities.

Created in partnership with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), the service also enables zero-emission continental travel. Thanks to eRoaming, drivers can access more than 178,000 additional charging points across 28 other European countries without the need for additional contracts.

Kia BEV and PHEV owners can access KiaCharge via a smartphone app or radio-frequency identification (RFID) card. Instead of numerous individual transactions, payments are made via a single itemised monthly invoice.

Paul Philpott, President & CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Limited, commented: “The availability and suitability of public charge points remains a perceived hurdle for many would-be electric car buyers. KiaCharge seeks to remedy this by providing a comprehensive, easy-to-use public charging service for our customers, accessible from a single account. This is a major step for Kia as we look for new ways to make EV ownership a more viable and stress-free option for many more drivers.”

Two flexible tariffs – ‘Easy’ and ‘Plus’

The service offers a choice of two fully flexible tariffs for all customers, tailored to fit individual charging preferences: ‘Easy’ and ‘Plus’. Both tariffs are designed to make charging convenient, efficient and simple, offering easy payment and a single, straightforward monthly bill.

The ‘Easy’ tariff is ideal for light users, with a one-off £1.99 charge to access the service and obtain their KiaCharge RFID card. With no monthly subscription fees, most charging stations instead require a £0.49 ‘session fee’ when users plug in (except chargers on the bp pulse and Pod Point networks), with users paying per kWh of electricity.

The ‘Plus’ tariff is the ideal option for those who rely more heavily on public charging. They simply pay a £2.99 monthly tariff, with no up-front charge or session fees. Like the ‘Easy’ tariff, users also pay per kWh, but earn an additional 15 per cent discount per kWh from most networks (except bp pulse, Pod Point and IONITY).

Every user can also add a new or existing bp pulse bolt-on subscription to their KiaCharge account, costing an additional £7.85 per month. This subscription provides users with a discount of up to 40 per cent when charging within the bp pulse network of nearly 7,000 chargers, compared to the ‘instant’ charging rate.

An IONITY bolt-on tariff will also be launched later in 2021 to coincide with the launch of Kia’s next-generation battery EV. This new vehicle will be able to accommodate the high-speed charging capabilities of the IONITY network thanks to its 800V maximum charging capacity.

KiaCharge tariffs are fully flexible, and users can switch between them with only one month’s notice. They receive a single monthly invoice for using the service, rather than individual bills for each charge, giving them full oversight of their charging activity in one place.

Real-time charging point information and routing functionality

KiaCharge users access the network via RFID card or through the KiaCharge smartphone app, compatible with iOS and Android devices. Through the app, users can see real-time information for individual networks or charging points, including pricing, availability, and technical information (such as the type of plug available). Users can also apply filters to locate the ideal station for them, by charging point operator, charging speeds, times of operation, socket type, or access method (via app or RFID card). They can also dial the relevant charging point operator’s helpline directly from the app, in case they need assistance.

In addition, the KiaCharge app enables route planning to help users easily find charging stations at their final destination or along a route. Customers can use it to initiate navigation, which integrates with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems offered as standard in every Kia BEV and PHEV.

Users can sign-up to KiaCharge, order an RFID card, and manage their account via the app or online at www.kiacharge.com. The website also provides users with relevant information relating to the service, including product details, tariffs, and charging network maps.

KiaCharge is available to all owners of existing and future Kia BEV and PHEV models, including the 64kWh Kia e-Niro, which is capable of driving up to 282 miles on a single charge, and the new Sorento PHEV.