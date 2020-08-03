Kia Motors (UK) Limited has launched the MyKia app to give owners access to a range of new services and tools on their mobile phone. It is designed to ensure that owning and using a Kia is an even more convenient experience.

Kia owners will now have access to several one-click services on the go including booking a service, click and collect accessory ordering as well as information on current offers and the latest news from the brand. The successful MyKia desktop platform currently has over 50,000 active Kia customers and with the introduction of the app, owners can access all the features anytime and anywhere from their mobile phone.

Sanka De Silva, General Manager, Programmes & Marketing Services commented; “We’ve launched the MyKia app with the intention of giving our customers access to key services and information at a time and place that suits them. With people using their mobile, more and more, the MyKia app allows us to keep up with our customers and what they want. We wanted to reward their loyalty by giving them exclusive access to win Kia hospitality tickets through our many sports sponsorships.”

The MyKia App includes:

Book a Service: Users can access their next service date as well as recommended service intervals and directly book a service online with their preferred dealership

Users can access their next service date as well as recommended service intervals and directly book a service online with their preferred dealership Refer a Friend: Owners can share a unique code with five friends (including family members). As soon as their friend makes a purchase both will be rewarded with an Amazon tech bundle worth over £200

Owners can share a unique code with five friends (including family members). As soon as their friend makes a purchase both will be rewarded with an Amazon tech bundle worth over £200 Owner Manuals and Videos: Owner manuals and quick reference guide videos always available for each car registered

Owner manuals and quick reference guide videos always available for each car registered Essential Vehicle Information and Guidance: All the essential information about the owner’s vehicle is available, including user manuals, quick reference guides and maintenance tips and a detailed section about dashboard indicator warning lights and their explanation

All the essential information about the owner’s vehicle is available, including user manuals, quick reference guides and maintenance tips and a detailed section about dashboard indicator warning lights and their explanation Book a Test Drive: Users can book a Test Drive with their local dealers

Users can book a Test Drive with their local dealers Useful contacts: Key contacts including local dealership’s details, Kia Customer Services and RAC roadside assistance in the UK and abroad

Key contacts including local dealership’s details, Kia Customer Services and RAC roadside assistance in the UK and abroad Find your Car: Pin the location of your car on a map and use designated ‘maps’ on your phone to navigate

Pin the location of your car on a map and use designated ‘maps’ on your phone to navigate Exclusive Prize Draws: Notification of new prize draws available to customers – including iPads and Kia Hospitality tickets to the Kia Oval and UEFA Europa League matches as well as a ‘once-in-a lifetime’ trip to attend the Australian Open

The app also allows customers to keep up-to-date with the latest news about Motor Shows, new technology development, product launches and worldwide news, as well as the latest news from the RAC and Electric World.

The MyKia app is available for both Android and Apple users and can be found on the appropriate app stores.