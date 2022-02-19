Kia’s highest-ever January sales volume, with 10,504 units sold

Sportage and e-Niro both best-sellers in their market categories

Battery EVs account for 19 per cent of Kia UK’s January sales

Kia UK has ended January as the best-selling brand in the UK car market, the first month the brand has achieved this in its 30-year history. Kia sold 10,504 units in January, and achieved its highest-ever market share of 9.1 per cent.

This success for the Korean brand was led by the ever-popular Kia Sportage, which was the best-selling vehicle in the UK for the month, with 3,458 units sold. The top 10 chart also featured the Niro, which finished in third place overall 2,372 units sold.

The fully electric e-Niro continued its sales success, finishing the month as the best-selling EV in the market. Bolstered by the EV6, which was recently crowned What Car? Car of the Year, and the award-winning Soul EV, Kia’s all-electric range contributed 19 per cent of the brand’s total sales for the month. The brand’s electrified range now comprises 10 models featuring either EV, Plug-in Hybrid or Hybrid. Between them, these accounted for one third of the brand’s sales in January, further cementing Kia as a leader in electrification.

Commenting on the record sales, Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK Limited said, “This is a fantastic achievement for our brand and our dealer network, who have all worked hard to deliver our award-winning model line-up to customers. These record results are partly down to us having better supply than many, but they also clearly reflect the growing demand for our brand and for our range of new cars, which we have seen progressively increase since last summer.”

Kia UK ended 2021 on a high, with 90,817 new car sales and a record market share of 5.5 per cent. These record January sales continue the brand’s exciting and ambitious momentum that will be enhanced by the EV6’s first full year of sales, the all-new Sportage, and the all-new Niro family due to be launched later this year. Combined, these three models are expected to account for 60 per cent of Kia UK’s 2022 sales.