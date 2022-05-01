Belinda Parmer OBE to speak on IWD2022 for Kia UK

Kia’s in-house Diversity & Inclusion group continually supporting progressive change

Kia UK Limited is celebrating International Women’s Day 2022 (IWD22) by holding a companywide event to discuss unconscious bias in the workplace and in everyday life. This discussion is supported by an in-depth talk from guest speaker Belinda Parmar OBE with #BreakTheBias as the key topic, and the main theme for IWD22.

Parmar will address Kia employees on tackling unconscious bias in all walks of life through empathy. She is founder and CEO of The Empathy Business and creator of the HBR Global Empathy Index. She was appointed OBE in 2014 for services to Women in Technology and was named among the top 20 Global Public Figures in Diversity in 2020, and in 2021 was voted a top 20 Diversity Champion.

Kia UK actively seeks ways to promote diversity and inclusion across the business to engage staff and improve innovation between team members. To support this the company created an in-house Diversity & Inclusion group, formed of staff from across multiple departments to focus on making Kia UK a positive and open place to work for all. This group has created these important opportunities for Kia UK for IWD2022, but also continues to ensure the company continually addresses diversity and inclusion topics.

Paul Philpott President and CEO of Kia UK Limited commented; “International Women’s Day not only encourages us to set aside more time to celebrate the achievements of our female colleagues, it also allows us to reflect, learn and progressively grow. This important day, and the hard work of our appointed group, help ensure Kia is a positive, fair and open workplace which engages talent and improves innovation.”