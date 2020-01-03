The New Year is traditionally when people are looking to shed the pounds.

But North-based The Inn Collection Group is hoping its latest offer will see diners making a weighty gain for all the right reasons this January.

The multi-award-winning pubs with rooms operation is running a tasty Kids Eat Free promotion until January 31 at selected venues across Northumberland, County Durham and North Yorkshire.

For every full-price adult meal purchased, youngsters aged 12 and under can tuck into a children’s meal absolutely free.

Dan Evans, Operations Manager with The Inn Collection Group, says: “We all know what a tough month January can be, whether it’s a case of being struck down with the post-festive blues or having to watch the pennies after blowing the budget at Christmas.

“It’s the one month when we really need cheering up, however, and what better way to do that than by treating the whole family to a fantastic meal out that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

“Our tasty Kids Eat Free offer is a great way to help lift the January gloom and ensure you’ll be piling on the pounds for all the right reasons.

“Traditionally, January isn’t seen as a time to be splurging on dining out, but our Kids Eat Free deal offers great value for money, keeping the extra pounds in your purse where you want them.”

The Inn Collection Group’s Kids Eat Free offer is available in Northumberland at The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses, The Amble Inn, Amble, The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick, and The Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth.

Alternatively, in County Durham head to The Seaton Lane Inn, Seaton, and The Kingslodge Inn, Durham, and in Cleveland, The King’s Head Inn at Newton under Roseberry – recently named one of the best family venues of its kind in the country in the prestigious Great British Pub Awards.

All diners have to do is download the Kids Eat Free voucher from www.inncollectiongroup.com/special-offers, fill it out, and hand it over when ordering a meal at one of the participating pubs.

The Inn Collection Group has built an enviable reputation for its classic British pub-inspired food served all day every day until 9pm, and the Kids Eat Free promotion is the perfect chance to sample the winter menu offering everything from traditional fish and chips to warming stews, hearty pies, juicy steaks and burgers, and meat-free options such as wild mushroom linguine and North East favourite pan haggerty.

The children’s menu includes the likes of pizza, homemade fish and chicken goujons, pasta and burgers.

Dan Evans adds: “Eating out in January may seem like an extravagance, but our Kids Eat Free offer shows it’s possible to have your cake and eat it.”