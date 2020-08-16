Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has today officially revealed eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE, the latest title in the eFootball PES franchise. The new game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) from September 15th starting at RRP €29.99 / £24.99, with pre-orders open from today1.

Launch trailer: https://youtu.be/sbYv94pAOoI

Official Website: https://www.konami.com/wepes/2021/

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (PES 2021) delivers all the critically acclaimed features and gameplay from eFootball PES 2020 that was awarded “Best Sports Game” at E3 2019, plus more. Boasting the latest player and club data for the new season, the game also includes the exclusive UEFA EURO 2020™ mode and content in advance of the rescheduled real-life tournament.

As the eFootball PES franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary since its debut in 1995 and over 100 million copies sold, KONAMI invites football fans all over the world to join them once again as they head out onto the pitch for a new action-packed season of football and prepare for the future.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. commented: “As we take the necessary time to lay the foundations for the future of the eFootball PES franchise, it is important for us to look back at our legacy and continually strive to improve all aspects of the game.

“PES 2021 provides our players with award-winning gameplay and the latest season data, plus fully-exclusive teams and content, at a compelling price. I want to thank those players and our dedicated community for their support as we transition to the latest hardware and an all-new engine that will redefine football simulation.”

KEY PRODUCT FEATURES

SEASON UPDATE – PES 2021 is an updated version of last year’s title, eFootball PES 2020, providing the latest player data and club rosters. Due to the delayed season endings for many leagues, the latest data for certain licensed leagues and teams will be available via a day one patch (internet connection required).

EXCLUSIVE UEFA EURO 2020™ CONTENT – Ahead of the real-life tournament in 2021, the official UEFA EURO 2020™ content will be included at launch in PES 2021. Featuring the offline UEFA EURO 2020™ Tournament Mode, all 55 UEFA national teams, Wembley Stadium and more, this is the best way to simulate the tournament before and after its summer debut.

ICONIC MOMENT SERIES – Relive and recreate memorable moments from the careers of current and former football superstars with this new myClub series.

STANDARD & CLUB EDITIONS

STANDARD EDITION – With a unique cover looking back at the history of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, the Standard Edition of PES 2021 will be available in physical and digital retail stores for RRP €29.99 / £24.99.

PARTNER CLUB EDITIONS – For the first time, fans will be able to purchase special Club Editions of PES 2021 through digital platforms exclusively. Available for FC Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, FC Bayern and Arsenal FC, the all-new Club Editions will include unique club-specific content such as myClub squads, Iconic Moment Series players, exclusive kits, branded menus and more. The Club Editions will be available for RRP €34.99 / £29.99.

LOYALTY DISCOUNT – To recognise our most dedicated players, a 20% discount will be available when you pre-order a Club Edition of PES 2021 through eFootball PES 2020 (including LITE).

VETERAN’S BONUS – In addition, for those who played myClub in eFootball PES 2020, there will be a Veteran’s Bonus available with various rewards depending on the milestones achieved in-game. Reward and Milestone details will be available on the official website.

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be available from September 15th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

