Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced the development of a new Bomberman title, SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE that will launch on Stadia™ this Autumn.

Watch the announcement trailer here: https://youtu.be/s3z6TslFTVs

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE builds on the success of Super Bomberman R (SBR) to offer a new and unique “Battle 64” mode for up to 64 players to compete in live battles across multiple stages, in addition to other game modes.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE is also one of the first titles to take full advantage of Stadia’s Crowd Play feature that allows players to jump into a game with their favourite streamers on YouTube.

Finally, the game will feature greater customisation options including numerous characters (including those from SBR and other KONAMI IPs), costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins – affecting both the bomb and the blast itself.

Further details on release dates, customisation, game modes and online interaction will be shared at a later time.

For more information about SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE please visit us at: https://www.konami.com/games/bomberman/r/eu/en/info_online/

