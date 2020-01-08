ONE OF THE North East’s biggest summer events is set to launch next month (February) – and there’s still time to get tickets.

Leading LGBT+ charity Northern Pride will host UK Pride 2020 at Newcastle’s Town Moor from 17 to 19 July, sponsored by Barclays.

And supporters are invited to join them at the Launch Party, sponsored by the I-Stage Group, at the Discovery Museum on 1 February, where they will reveal an ambitious six-month programme of events across the region.

Party-goers will learn more about performance nights, panel discussions, pop up exhibitions and more, with announcements throughout the evening and entertainment from the BeScene dancers, Poke DJs, cabaret artist Melody Sproates and I-Stage duo He Knows She Knows.

Ste Dunn, chair of Northern Pride, believes this is a great way to start the campaign.

“We’re delighted to be bringing UK Pride to the North East this summer and we are working tirelessly to make this year our best yet,” said Ste.

“The launch party is like nothing we’ve done before and we have some amazing performers lined up.

“We’ve got a huge range of activities planned for both the festival weekend in July and the lead-up to the event and we’ve really strived to create a diverse series with something for everyone to enjoy.”

Paul Waite, director of the I-Stage Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Northern Pride again to help launch this year’s UK Pride.

“Northern Pride are big supporters of local talent and many of our artists have performed on the main stage in previous years.

“It’s certain to be a great night and we are looking forward to seeing what they have planned for rest of the countdown.”

The launch party takes place from 7:30pm until late and tickets cost £10, which includes free entry to the Pink Room for an after party, and are available at www.northern-pride.com/box-office.

For more information about Northern Pride, visit www.northern-pride.com or search northernprideuk on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.