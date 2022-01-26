Matrimonial lawyer Zoe Tansley has joined the growing team at Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors as the regional law firm continues to expand its 76-strong team and network of offices.

Zoe, who qualified in 2003, is a highly-rated lawyer bringing more than 18 years of experience to Freers Askew Bunting. She takes on a role as Head of Matrimonial, alongside Jan Bennett, to help meet growing demand and continue the firm’s successful expansion.

Zoe covers all aspects of private family law including divorce and children issues but specialises in financial matters following separation including those involving business assets and pensions. She was a Partner and Head of the Family and Matrimonial Unit at Archers Law, recently acquired by Knights plc, prior to joining Freers Askew Bunting.

“I am delighted to be joining such a long-established firm that has spent more than 70 years helping clients in this region,” she said. “I’m looking forward to playing a part in future expansion plans and working with clients across Teesside and North Yorkshire. I have always been committed to helping clients achieve positive and amicable outcomes in what can be stressful circumstances.”

Jonathan Woodhouse, Director at Freers Askew Bunting, said: “We are very pleased to have Zoe on board as she brings her considerable expertise and wide experience to an already strong team at a time when demand for our matrimonial services is growing substantially.”

Last year Freers Askew Bunting opened a new office in Hartlepool and acquired the Stokesley firm of Storey & Co in North Yorkshire in order to take its services into a wider area and cater for the growing demand from existing clients.

With two well-established offices in Middlesbrough and one in Guisborough the firm now has a team of 76, based in five local offices. They provide a full range of legal services from inheritance tax planning, trusts, estate administration and residential conveyancing to commercial property matters, family law, wills and powers of attorney.