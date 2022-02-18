Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has strengthened its disputes resolution team to meet the growing need for its services.

Matthew Brady, from County Durham, has joined Muckle from Northumberland Country Council, where he provided in-house advice in relation to contractual and procurement matters.

He says: “I am thrilled to have joined Muckle LLP’s top ranked dispute resolution team at an exciting team for the team. Being born and raised in the North East, I am keen to support and assist all companies and individuals within the region in relation to any dispute matter they have.

“What attracted me to Muckle was its reputation as a firm that is not only successful within the North East and wider region, but one that looks after its staff and clients and nurtures from within. The departments within Muckle are integrated and work hand in hand, and I really value the team approach.”

Matthew’s expertise in contract disputes, breach of contract claims, restrictive covenant claims, intellectual property and shareholder disputes will be a welcome addition to Muckle’s nationally recognised dispute resolution team.

Susan Howe, Partner and Head of the Dispute Resolution team, said: “Matthew is a fantastic asset to have and has seamlessly settled into the firm. We are always keen to recruit people who can bring specialisms to the team in addition to the excellent litigation skills we expect. In Matthew’s case, his background in the public sector and wide network of contacts within the North East really adds value. We look forward to seeing him grow within the firm.”

The Dispute Resolution Team handles a wide range of disputes including commercial, construction, real estate, intellectual property, technology and professional indemnity claims, as well as providing alternative dispute resolution, emergency applications and advice on regulatory authorities.

Legal 500 UK ranks the team in the top tier for commercial litigation in the North and lists several of the team as ‘leading individuals’. To find out more about the dispute resolution team, visit: https://www.muckle-llp.com/what-we-do/dispute-resolution/