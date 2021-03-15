One of the North East’s fastest growing digital marketing companies is set to merge with a major publisher based in Gateshead.

Digital Allies will join forces with Remember Media to form a new multi-media business, unique to the region. The merger will be supported by a substantial investment programme designed to accelerate the expansion of the new business which will help businesses across the UK to succeed and grow.

Allies Group Ltd will offer a range of bespoke creative content and publishing services, state of the art digital marketing and targeted training, with an emphasis on preparing businesses for the fourth industrial revolution. As the new company introduces additional new products and services and takes on larger clients, it’s expected to see its workforce expand too, from its existing 28 expert members of staff to over 40 in the near future, creating valuable highly skilled jobs in the region.

The timing of the merger, delayed due to the pandemic, works in favour of businesses across the region and the country, with the predicted boom in productivity as we come out of lockdown. The new Allies Group will be able to support organisations of all sizes and from any industry, as they look to embrace new opportunities and rebuild and expand after the most challenging economic year in history.

The Directors of both companies recognised how complementary they were to each other and agreed that they would be stronger together. Chris March, CEO of Allies Group Ltd, says “Bringing these two great businesses together is all about our customers. By offering a unique range of content and marketing services under one roof we’re giving our clients more choice, more value and helping them to generate more impact.

“When we launched Digital Allies six years ago, we wanted it to become the gold standard for innovation and creativity,” continues Chris. “This merger takes that ambition, and our ability to translate it into results for all of our customers, into another dimension. We’ve got a fabulously talented and growing team, industry leading products and big investment plans. Today’s announcement is great news for our customers, our team and all of our partners.”

Allies Group Ltd boasts an extensive list of long-standing clients, market-leaders in their respective fields, including North East LEP, Gateshead College, North East England Chamber of Commerce, Sunderland Business Group, University of Sunderland, NE1, Sedburgh School, Beanies Coffee, Tresco Island, Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, STEP Cayman Islands, Rockliffe Hall, 21 Hospitality Group, Advance Northumberland, Newcastle Cathedral, and Fenwick department stores.

Allies Group Ltd engaged MHA Tait Walker accountancy and advisory services and Square One Law to ensure the smooth transition of the merger. Paul Shields, Partner at MHA Tait Walker, says: “Digital Allies has been a client for several years and it has been great to see the business grow and develop. Alongside my colleague Claire Smailes in our Corporate Tax team, we were delighted to assist with the merger to ensure the best financial outcome for the business and all those involved.

“Digital transformation has never been so important to businesses and I am confident the merger will not only help both businesses to thrive but also to offer its customers a unique portfolio of digital and creative services. We wish the Allies Group every success for the future.”

Ashraf Ali, Corporate Partner at Square One Law, says: “It was great to support the team on this project. It provides an excellent opportunity for the Allies Group to strengthen its offering to its customers, combining digital marketing and training with content creation, design and publishing.”