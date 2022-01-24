A growing land and property consultancy has completed a strategic acquisition bolstering its presence in the North of England’s residential property market.

George F. White has purchased Tyne and Tweed estate agents, a residential sales and lettings agency located in the heart of Berwick- upon- Tweed. As a result of the acquisition, the business now boasts several offices across the region including Alnwick, Berwick, Newcastle and Durham, providing a comprehensive range of land and property services including residential sales and lettings services. It also has branches in Barnard Castle and Bedale in North Yorkshire.

The acquisition follows rapid growth and continued success for the consultancy which has experienced an exponential increase in residential sales by 56%. The firm’s lettings service has also continued to thrive with 31% growth over the last two years. The new Berwick office follows the opening of an office in Durham in October 2020 which has played a key role in the growth of George F. White’s residential offering.

Sally Hart, partner and head of agency at George F. White, said: “Tyne and Tweed is a very well established local estate agency with a fantastic reputation and prime location in the heart of Berwick- upon-Tweed.

“The team have excellent property knowledge and a deep understanding of the hyper-local market and geography.

“This purchase will complement our existing residential offering and it bolsters our position as a leading land and property consultancy in the North of England.

“Despite ongoing economic uncertainty and rising living costs, the residential market continues to boom and perform strongly.

“We’re seeing a greater demand for our services across the board which means our residential provision has rapidly expanded and the new Berwick branch will enable us to support this growth and service more homeowners and landlords across the region.

“It’s a very exciting start to 2022 and we’re focused on providing excellent service to our clients as well as continued expansion of the key services we provide across our client base.”

Gemma Miller, residential branch manager and valuer at the consultancy, sales and lettings negotiator Sam Nixon and George F. White’s head of lettings Lorna White will be based at the Berwick branch. Gemma has specific experience in the Berwick property market coupled with a long-established career in residential sales. Lorna specialises in the rural rental market and has a great track record in securing tenants for a wide range of properties. Sam Nixon understands the local market extremely well with several years of experience in the residential sales and lettings space.

George F. White provides a full range of land and property consultancy services including building surveying, planning, development, architectural, commercial, rural professional and farm business consultancy services.

For more information, visit: https://georgefwhite.co.uk/