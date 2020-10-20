A North East land and property consultancy has opened a new office in the city of Durham to support its continued growth and market dominance in the region.

In the latest expansion for George F. White, who already have headquarters across the North East and North Yorkshire including Alnwick, Newcastle upon Tyne, Bedale and Barnard Castle, the company’s new office is based at Durham Workspace in Pity Me.

Managing Partner Robyn Peat alongside partner Elliot Taylor alongside a core team will be based at the office providing key consultancy services primarily focused on high-end residential sales and lettings as well as farm business services. This key move for the company includes the appointment of Melissa Lines, who will head up residential sales for Durham City Centre the consultancy’s high-end property offering.

Robyn Peat, Managing Partner at George F. White, said: “Like every property consultancy across the country, we’ve had to adapt to current market needs and try and stay one step ahead so that we can provide the type of services clients want and need.

“The new office is a strategic move for us as we’ve identified a gap in the market due to client demand. We’re delighted to set up an office in Durham. It has a strong community feel and some beautiful homes, with a perfect mix of urban infrastructure and fantastic countryside on your doorstep.”

September 2020’s House Index Report revealed that the value of ‘second stepper’ three or four-bedroom homes in the North have reached a new record of £291,618, as more buyers seek larger homes. Compared to the same period last year, sales of second stepper homes are 55% higher demonstrating how strong the market is, despite COVID-19 challenges.

The George F. White office will provide a full range of land and property consultancy services including building surveying, planning, development, architectural, commercial, rural professional and farm business consultancy services.

Peat added: “The Durham office is a key highlight of 2020 and despite the disruption we’ve experienced due to the current pandemic, it’s shaping up to be a pivotal year for us.

“We have continued to push ahead with our growth plans and our long-established reputation and expert team ensure we’re best placed to increase our commercial strength in the region’s land and property market.”

To find out more about the consultancy’s range of services, visit: https://www.georgefwhite.co.uk/