North East housing association, Bernicia, has changed its executive team structure to support ambitious plans for the future with the appointment of Andrea Malcolm as Executive Director of People, Homes and Communities.

The newly created post aligns Bernicia’s people and housing services as the organisation revises its corporate structure to work more closely with tenants to shape the business and services it delivers.

Andrea, who began her housing career 28 years ago, is promoted into her new position after two years as Director of People, Culture and Communications.

John Johnston, Bernicia Chief Executive, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to confirm Andrea’s appointment into the role of Executive Director of People, Homes and Communities and I’m sure she will prove to be an excellent appointment.

“Bernicia is entering into an exciting phase of development where our service delivery models will change as we continue to ensure that we respond to the needs of our tenants, communities, staff and the marketplace.

“As a consequence of this we have reviewed our executive team structure and are now combining our housing and people functions under Andrea in the newly created executive director role.”

Bernicia has developed an innovative tenant involvement framework that will raise work with tenants to a new level and ensure that the substantial investment it is making in new technology meets their needs and supports new service delivery models across the business.

Andrea said: “Bernicia is finalising bold new service delivery plans to meet all our stakeholders’ needs so it’s an exciting time for me in my new role to be able to drive this agenda forward.

“We’ve got a fantastic team at Bernicia delivering great results through their commitment to ensuring all our tenants and customers receive the best possible service tailored to their specific needs.”

Bernicia is headquartered in Ashington, Northumberland, and manages 14,000 homes from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Redcar, employing 550 staff with an annual turnover of £75m.