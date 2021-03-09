A leading IT and digital company founded in Scotland is to continue its international expansion with the opening of a new base in Tenerife.

Software Advisory Service (SAS) – part of the 4icg Group – is aiming to create 150 jobs at Santa Cruz on the island over the next two years.

The company will open its second Spanish base in April after the successful opening of its Malaga office in April 2019. SAS now has offices in Glasgow, London, Malaga, Tenerife – with further expansion into new locations set to be announced over the next 12 months.

The move has been welcomed by the governing body of Tenerife, Cabildo de Tenerife, and its President, Pedro Martín.

President Martin said: “We are very pleased that Software Advisory Service is coming to Tenerife and we look forward to helping them in any way we can.

“The company has conveyed to us the importance they place on staff development and training as well as the quality of life their colleagues can have. I have promised that we will assist the company attract the best talent on Tenerife and those who may wish to return to their home island.”

Software Advisory Service is an independent, expert tech buying advice service for businesses across a full range of projects including industry specific technologies, cloud systems, financial management and HR, telecoms, ERP and CRM. The company has influenced over £3.2 billion technology buying decisions in the last year.

As part of its move into Tenerife, SAS will introduce its award-winning workplace culture which includes a four-day working week for full-time salary plus benefits such as health insurance, gym memberships and free breakfasts. The expansion into Tenerife has been assisted by PROEXCA (a Canary Islands Government vehicle to attract international business) and Scottish Development International.

Robert Copeland, Founding Director of the Software Advisory Service, said:

“Software Advisory Service is a thriving company within the 4icg Group and despite the wider turbulence of the past 12 months, we have been delighted to see a real growth in our international client base during this period.

“The Government of the Canary Islands in general, together with the Cabildo de Tenerife in particular, has been terrific in facilitating the set-up of the office and helping us in acquiring the pool of talent we will need to be a success. We are committed to introducing our workplace culture, including our four-day working week, for our Tenerife colleagues and this has been warmly welcomed at a local level.

“Our office in Malaga has performed superbly since opening in 2019 and there is no reason this can’t be replicated in Tenerife. We plan for the company to keep growing domestically and internationally and there will soon be further additions in terms of senior personnel and new locations to enable that.”