Ever fancied trying a peanut butter and pickle sandwich? A peanut butter pizza? Or how about peanut butter and eggs?

As searches for peanut butter recipes rose by 500% in the last year, leading vegan food distributor Bravura, is asking people in the North East to submit their weirdest and most wonderful peanut butter flavour combinations.

Entrants will need to submit on the Peanut Hottie website, a photograph or video of their combination, alongside a short paragraph describing what ingredients they used, with the winning combination receiving a year’s supply of Peanut Hottie powders.

With the nation spending more time at home in the kitchen searches for peanut butter recipes have risen by 500%* in the last 12 months – but it’s not all what you might expect.

In the UK, peanut butter and egg sandwiches have soared in popularity, whilst there were also lots of savory searches for the spread, searches for peanut butter baking have also been on the rise, and the three ingredient peanut butter cookie (requiring no flour at all) became the breakout star of the year. Unsurprisingly peanut butter banana bread was also up 450% in the last 12 months.

Lisa Gawthorne, co-owner of Bravura Foods and vegan athlete said “We’re excited to launch this competition and celebrate some of the weird and wonderful creations. Lockdown has been a time for us all to try new things from baking to trialing new and interesting food.

Peanut butter is such a versatile ingredient, and it works in all kinds of recipes from sweet to savoury, it’s not surprising that its popularity just continues to increase. Our customers are always finding new and innovative ways to use peanut butter – and we want to celebrate that!”

Peanut butter boasts a variety of health benefits, and can be used in a wide plethora of recipes thanks to its ease of melting.

Peanut Hottie’s Peanut Butter Powder is a low-fat, high-protein peanut butter powder that forms into a spread once mixed with water. Peanut butter fanatics can enjoy the true taste and texture of peanut butter with an 80% reduction in fat levels compared to standard peanut butter spreads, all of the taste but none of the guilt!*

Powdered peanut butter is ideal for vegetarians and vegans, as well as those generally trying to look after their health. Mix in with porridge for a nutritious breakfast or use to bake some delicious muffins or brownies, there are lots of exciting recipes to try.

Do you think you have what it takes to come up with a weird recipe? To enter the competition, please visit the Peanut Hottie website to enter your submission