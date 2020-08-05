Since 2018, in some cities of the United States, the approval of marijuana has been increasing. What has caused joy in the many consumers who live in large parts of these cities where their consumption was approved?

This has caused many locals to offer their services as marijuana dispensary in Santa Rosa Dispensary immediately. And it is pleasant to report that they are not only responsible for distributing recreational, but also medical marijuana.

What has caused well-being due to the multiple medicinal uses from which you can take advantage of this curious plant? Even today, an increase in Santa Rosa Dispensary has been evidenced thanks to the studies carried out on this plant.

We must emphasize that marijuana comes from the Indian hemp plant, and the part that contains the drug is found in the flowers. Commonly this part of the plant is called buds, and in the same way, we have the seeds, leaves, and stems of it.

When sold, marijuana is a mixture of dried leaves, stems, flowers, and even seeds of the Indian hemp plant. This has a color that is normally green, brown, or gray, and it is important to note that it has more than 400 chemical substances.

As mentioned above, one of the worst chemicals that causes intoxication in the body is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). This substance is in charge of creating all those effects that alter the mind of the person who consumes it, classifying it as a drug.

Marijuana is safe and effective as medicine

The possible medicinal properties of marijuana and its components have been the subject of research for decades. This is because THC has medicinal benefits that are scientifically proven in various formulations.

It is even important to emphasize that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved THC-based medicines. This component can be found in Marinol, and even in sesame, both are treatments for patients with chemotherapy.

This plant is used in the same way to stimulate the appetite in patients with wasting syndrome due to AIDS. Other drugs made from all the chemicals in marijuana have also been approved and are being studied.

Another of the marijuana-based medications is a mouth spray for the treatment of spasticity and neuropathic pain. Treatment that you can easily find thanks to the Santa Rosa Dispensary that exists in the USA.

CBD (cannabidiol) does not have the gratifying properties of THC, and for this reason, it could be used for seizure disorders. Even in the US, CBD-based liquid medication is currently being approved for the treatment of severe childhood epilepsy.

Marijuana is addictive

Consistent consumption of this plant can lead to problematic consumption, which can take the form of addiction. The data suggest that people who start using marijuana before the age of 18 are more prone to this disorder.

This is usually associated with dependency, which is no more when a person abstains when he does not consume. And those who frequently consume it tend to have difficulty sleeping and even mood problems.

It is of utmost importance to know that marijuana dependence is when the brain adapts to large amounts of it. And after this consumption decreases causing the effects mentioned above

Do not hesitate to contact your best marijuana dispensary in Santa Rosa Dispensary so that you have access to each medicine depending on the symptoms that you present.