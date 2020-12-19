People who assess as an ISFJ personality type by the MBTI Test (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Assessment) are reliable and thoughtful individuals who value harmony and cooperation at home and at work. ISFJ personalities approach their obligations in a committed and steadfast manner, working with focused energy and dedication to complete their tasks to the best of their ability and on time.

Their preferred work environment is an orderly workplace with solid procedural direction and firm management based on wide experience and well-proven facts. They are most comfortable with an uncluttered, tidy home and a harmonious home-life. They value balance and fairness in both aspects of their lives. This is how they thrive best.

An ISFJ Personality Type can be relied upon to dutifully carry out their responsibilities while establishing structured procedures to achieve this end. They have a realistic, constructive respect for facts and utilize these facts to formulate firm, informed opinions. However, due to their “F” (Feeling) side, their decision-making also takes into consideration their concern and how their decisions will affect others.

The natural strengths of the ISFJ personality include how seriously they take their roles and responsibilities in their careers and how important their interpersonal relationships are. They are very conscientious in all spheres of their lives. They conduct themselves as cooperative and thoughtful people who are fundamentally kind and sensitive to others. However, they are uncomfortable in situations of confrontation. They honor their commitments and expect others to do so as well. The ISFJ respects authority and sensible, established procedures. They uphold traditions, preserve traditional values, and exhibit strong loyalty to family, friends and in their workplace.

The ISFJ personality has a desire for structure in everything and is motivated to work hard to successfully fulfill their obligations. These people approach challenges at work with painstaking dedication to accuracy and completeness and pride themselves on getting the job done within the time constraints. They can be relied upon as trustworthy, loyal employees and should be considered as solid leadership material.

Other people who come into contact with ISFJ personalities, either through work or socially, typically see them as caring, friendly individuals who are happy to accommodate others and show genuine concern about how others feel. At work, they are also viewed as reserved, formidable people who work hard and are attentive and trustworthy. However, they do expect the same dedication and productivity from others that they demand of themselves.

The ISFJ individual could embrace their potential for growth by dealing more strategically with their frustrations when not everything goes according to plan. They also need to address the issue that they can sometimes find it difficult to assert their needs. Under circumstances of considerable stress or disappointment, they may tend to become more rigid, a stickler for the rules, and may revert to excessive complaining and dramatization. If they are under a lot of pressure, these people need to overcome feelings of negativity and despair and embrace a more positive and flexible outlook.

