Driving is not very hard to learn but once you do, you come to realize how dangerous everything on the road is. A car accident can happen in less the second, you can miss the signs by something as simple as a sneeze. Are you feeling more uncomfortable than ever before about driving your car? If so, then you are one of the many citizens suffering from the real fear of having a car accident. The National Safety Council reports more than 45,000 fatalities in 2016 alone due to automobile accidents. In a rather short period of time, we have seen a steady increase in casualties caused by car crashes, which has actually become the biggest increase in car-related deaths in 50 years.

Moreover, the death toll is but a fraction of the number of people who are merely injured during a collision. Someone who has been injured in an automobile accident is definitely acquainted with the trauma of the experience. The injuries that survivors sustain can be a strong basis for a legal claim. Lawyers often point out that It is not until after an accident that people start to learn the laws governing the nuances of car crash legalities. Consequently, we have compiled this checklist of the most important things to know if you’ve been in a car crash, and how to handle it legally.

First Things First

Realistically, no one in their right mind will think about lawsuits and lawyers and the legal system. That’s why it is essential for your safety to first get out of the car, help anyone who is stuck in their seat out of the car as well, then after you’ve ensure everyone’s safety, you can only then start to contemplate about the legal repercussions that you might face. Here are the things you should do and not do:

Call 911:

The presence of the police adds evidence to your case. A police report has a lot of value for insurance investigators and lawyers making the claims; it’s highly recommended to call the police and file an official report after any collision. Very often the person that caused the collision will try to get you to agree to resolve the issue without the police’s involvement. Never indulge their request; you would be throwing away all chances of getting appropriately reimbursed for damages. Once you ensure everyone’s safety, your main goal should be to protect your legality and build your claim for the future. A police report will provide accident scene reporting and will often include proof of fault. Don’t miss this phase in an attempt to uphold niceties.

Document:

Collect as much documentation of the accident as possible. Use a camera and try to ensure that you can easily recognize the time and date the pictures were taken to authenticate them. If you don’t have a smartphone, ask spectators if they’d be able to take photos. Take pictures of the incident, the damage to the cars involved in the collision, and any apparent injury that you have suffered. The second way you can document evidence of the other party’s fault is to talk to witnesses. Get as much data as you can and be sure to include their contact details. Ask them whether they are prepared to give written or oral statements. Have an understanding of what they witnessed and ask for detailed information. The more info you collect from them, the stronger your claim is going to be.

Admit no-fault:

After the accident, use your legal right to remain silent. Regardless of who is at fault, admitting or even apologizing under the umbrella of decency can cost you much of your legal rights. In certain cases, the officers might take the indication of regret and apologetic-ness as a sign of wrongdoing, even if there was none. Another indication of guilt is leaving the scene.

What About Minor and Single Accidents?

Some of the most occurring accidents are “fender benders.” In these cases, where there hasn’t been any physical harm to the drivers, the rules are much more malleable. Such accidents may occur as vehicles leave the parking lot, or when you move at a junction while trying to stop for a red light. Perhaps your braking distance was too short and you harmlessly banged the bumper of the car in front of you. Or you might veer your car on the street to steer clear of a wandering animal and ding a telephone pole.

The concern that must arise in those cases is whether or not you need to report the accident? There are two agencies you can report the incident to; your Insurance Agency and the police, and each have different guidelines. In the case where two cars bump each other at low speeds, resulting in minimal damage, the census is that as long as the damage to the vehicle doesn’t exceed $1000 in cost, then the need to pursue legal obligations can be rather futile. However, when it comes to single accidents, there are a couple of considerations.

Cars might have design flaws. Perhaps the brakes were defective, or it was a case of poor calibration and the car wasn’t operating the way it should. You will be able to file a liability claim in most jurisdiction to seek compensation for the harm you incurred as a result of negligence by the car’s manufacturer. The maker, in essence, would be responsible for any accident victim or any goods damaged as a result of the incident.

Around six million traffic collisions happen in the United States alone each year. Thankfully, many of them only entail injury to property and not to the passengers. But a third of these incidents cause injury or damage to the driver or passengers and about 20% of collisions result in fatalities. Many people take it as a matter of routine: the ability to get in the car, ride to work, run errands, and go on a road trip. Until their safety bubble burst by a sudden crash. Then an ordinary, daily routine can easily turn into an experience full of pain, anxiety, and misery. This is especially the case if the crash was caused by carelessness, negligence, or inattention of someone else. In these cases, it is crucial that you have your rights safeguarded after the incident. With these tips, you should now know how to protect your rights as best as possible.