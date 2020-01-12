The LEBRON 17 I Promise is inspired by the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, fueled by LeBron James’ commitment to improve education in his hometown. His passionate optimism is characterized in the shoe’s colorful, kaleidoscopic upper and outsole. The LeBron James Family Foundation crown is on the tongue, while aspirational phrases, such as “I promise I will dream big,” appear on the laces. Nike proudly supports the mission of the I Promise School through a charitable donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The LEBRON 17 I Promise releases January 21 on SNKRS North America and at House of Hoops by Foot Locker.