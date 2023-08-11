Leeds Castle to Stage Inaugural Artisan & Food Fair

Leeds Castle is staging its inaugural Artisan & Food Fair on Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th September.

Launching as part of the Festival of Craft & Design, the Cedar Lawn will transform into a bustling fair with over 80 artisan makers to shop from, 10 street food sellers, as well as a range of workshops led by practising artists.

Discover a huge selection of truly unique handmade items to browse and buy from. Shop jewellery, candles, home and fashion accessories, skincare and more. There is an abundance of gift ideas for loved ones – or a special treat for yourself.

Tuck into a delicious meal from Crispy Duck, Halloumi Bite, KokoDoo, Napoleat Pizzeria and more.

Or fill your kitchen cupboards with biltong, fudge, chilli jam, honey, biscuits or brownies from local independent producers. There will also be a pop-up Gin Garden bar for your afternoon aperitif.

Tap into your creativity with one of a series of workshops. Try your hand at making a Jesmonite home accessory, decorate some home accessories with Indian Block Printing or decorate a candle.

There will be something for visitors of all ages to enjoy including fantastic face painting for the little ones, garden games to bring out your competitive streak, and a bandstand with live music to get you toe-tapping.

This event is included with your Leeds Castle admission ticket. Book ahead online to receive the best price.

The Artisan & Food Fair is part of Leeds Castle’s month-long Festival of Craft & Design, an exciting event, showcasing the best of Leeds Castle’s interiors, architecture, gardens, textiles and more.

The festival will offer a range of talks, tours and workshops that explore the unique history, art and design, and provide a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes of this historic landmark.

Leeds Castle is designed to entertain and amaze, and offers visitors many thrilling attractions, to enjoy including the glamorous 1930s Castle, cinematic Queens with Means experience, challenging Maze and underground mythical Grotto, magnificent Birds of Prey Centre, the new Beach, three playgrounds and much more.

To enhance their experience further, visitors can also explore the glorious grounds and gardens known for their break-taking design, florals and landscapes – the perfect backdrop for a day of exploration and inspiration.

The Festival of Craft & Design runs throughout September. The Artisan & Food Fair is on 8th-10th Both events are included as part of the admission ticket. For more information and to book go to www.leeds-castle.com. Online prices, which include unlimited visits for a year, from £30 for adults and £22.50 for children.

Leeds Castle is located near Maidstone in Kent just off Junction 8 of the M20, and only a one hour drive from London. Grounds open at 10am daily and the castle is open from 10:30am. Last admission is 4:30pm and gates close at 6pm (April to September).

Please follow and like us: