Even greater value and choice for CUPRA Leon as 1.5 TSI 150PS opens for orders in the UK

New entry level engine option means pricing for the CUPRA Leon range now starts at just £29,515 OTR

Initially available on Leon 5dr Hatch, new engine option means CUPRA Leon is also available with a manual gearbox for the first time

Leon Estate 150PS and 2.0-litre TSI 190PS variants will open for orders later this year

For more information on the CURPA Leon and the rest of the CUPRA line-up, visit: https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/

Milton Keynes, 12 October 2022 – CUPRA UK has opened the order books for the new CUPRA Leon 1.5-litre TSI 150PS, priced from just £29,515 OTR.

The new engine option introduces greater affordability and choice to the brand’s iconic sporty hatchback. The 150PS turbo petrol direct injection TSI units are available with either a six-speed manual gearbox – a first for the CUPRA Leon range – or a seven-speed DSG-auto gearbox which is priced from £31,655 OTR.

Peak power of 150PS is produced between 5,000-6,000 rpm, with peak torque of 250Nm arriving between 1,500-3,500 rpm. Both gearbox options deliver 44.8-47.9mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and a top speed of 133mph. The DSG-auto delivers a marginally quicker 0-62mph time of 8.7 seconds compared to the manual’s time of 8.9 seconds.

Initially, the 150PS engine is available to order on just the Leon 5dr Hatch, with pricing for the Leon Estate to follow in due course. The CUPRA Leon 190PS TSI DSG-auto will also be available to order later this year.

The new 150PS engine options are available exclusively with CUPRA’s entry-level V1 trim level. As standard this generously equipped trim level benefits from:

18” Machined sport black and silver alloy wheels

Tinted rear windows

Rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes

Electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors

LED headlights with dynamic turn signals and LED taillights with coast-to-coast lighting

Rain sensing wipers

12” Media System Plus with Navigation, Full Link smartphone integration (Mirror Link, wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto) and CUPRA Connect

Digital driver cockpit

Four USB-C charging ports

Sport seats with copper stitching, leather flat-bottomed steering wheel with gearshift paddles (DSG-auto only) and chrome and copper interior detailing

CUPRA Drive Profile selection (Comfort, Sport, CUPRA, Individual)

Front and rear parking sensors

Three-zone climate control

KESSY Advanced Keyless entry and start

Lane Assist

Safety and Driving Pack (M) comprising of Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist and Dynamic Road sign display

In addition, customers can specify a space saving spare wheel (£120 RRP) and a panoramic sunroof (£1,035 RRP).

CUPRA Leon is available with a choice of eight exterior paint options: non-metallic White; metallic Magnetic Tech Grey, Midnight Black and Nevada White; special metallic Desire Red and Graphene Grey; matte Magnetic Tech Grey and Petrol Blue.

For more information on the CUPRA Leon and the rest of the CUPRA range, visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/

CUPRA Leon Hatch TSI 150PS manual

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP) BiK (2020/21) Price (OTR RRP) V1 134 44.8-47.9 31% £29,515

CUPRA Leon Hatch eTSI 150PS DSG-auto