National planning and development consultancy Lichfields has appointed MHW as its PR and communications partner.

The Newcastle-based PR consultancy was appointed after a five-way competitive tender, that included agencies from London.

Lichfields, a £22m consultancy founded in 1962, has a network of nine regional offices and is keen to build and maintain its profile across the UK. MHW will support Lichfields’ in-house marketing team across an expanded brief that includes driving awareness, and interest in Lichfields brand, services and products.

Grant Swan, marketing director of Lichfields, explained: “MHW demonstrated a clear understanding of our business, our clients and how to bring the two together. The huge ambition that we share across Lichfields provides us with a really exciting opportunity to share parts of our brand story that we haven’t told before and we’re looking forward to delivering some great initiatives with Wayne and his team.”

Award-winning Lichfields operates across a large, diverse range of business sectors, but is enjoying growth opportunities across housing, logistics, warehousing, infrastructure as well as leisure. The consultancy celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022 and is already planning to promote this milestone.

Wayne Halton, director and owner at MHW PR, said: “We are delighted to be securing national business and especially a UK planning consultancy that has such a strong brand and reputation across the built environment.

“Lichfields is a forward-thinking business working across a range of established and emerging sectors. The firm is keen to highlight its national team of specialists and demonstrate its depth of expertise based on decades of successfully advising and delivering for clients.

“As a leading B2B PR consultancy in the North East, MHW has strong credentials in the built environment, from housebuilders, developers and professional service firms in the sector. Lichfields is the perfect client to join our growing portfolio.”

MHW currently works for North East housebuilder Homes by Carlton; modular steel-framed homes builder CorHaus, along with regional residential and commercial developer Modo Bloc.

Lichfields employs more than 200 people operating across nine offices – from Edinburgh to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol to Cardiff and London – covering the UK. The firm was set up in 1962 by highly decorated town planner Nathaniel Lichfield and is now owned by its staff through an employee benefit trust. Lichfields was the RTPI Planning Consultancy of the Year, in 2012, 2013 & 2014, making it the first consultancy to achieve this feat. It is one of the largest independent planning consultancies in the UK.