Cineworld marks five years at Dalton Park with week-long birthday celebrations

Cineworld’s seven-screen multiplex cinema is celebrating five years at the North East’s biggest outlet centre with balloons, cakes, competitions and birthday treats for visitors.

Cineworld opened its doors at Dalton Park on September 9th 2016 with a gala night Ben Hur screening, and has shown every major blockbuster in the five years since; from 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby and record-breaking La La Land, to this year’s hotly anticipated Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ that is due to be released on 30th September.

To celebrate five years at Dalton Park there will be 10,000 free popcorn giveaways for customers with a valid, pre-booked QR ticket between 9th – 12th September, and on the ‘official’ birthday, September 9th, there will also be cakes and treats for the first 100 customers.

General Manager of Cineworld at Dalton Park Paul Wright said: “After a very strange year of lockdowns and such, we’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone and welcoming people back to the magic of the big screen at Dalton Park.

“Whatever your age, interests or requirements, there’s something for all the family at Cineworld Dalton Park. We’re particularly excited about the upcoming Oasis at Knebworth feature, the long-awaited Bond movie and Spielberg’s take on the classic West Side Story which should be out in December. The new Spiderman trailer looks spectacular, so we can’t wait to welcome viewers to that.

“For now, let’s raise a glass, or a tub of popcorn, to the last five years, and here’s to many more!”

Sophie Hardy, Placemaking, Marketing and Communications Manager at Dalton Park added: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating Cineworld’s 5th birthday here at Dalton Park. The cinema complex is an invaluable asset to County Durham’s leisure offer, and despite a challenging landscape over the last 18 months, it continues to enhance the evening economy at across the centre. Our shoppers and the entire Dalton Park team love the having Cineworld as a brand partner, and I’m sure we’re going to be celebrating many more movie milestones in the future.”

Guests visiting Cineworld can make the most of Dalton Park’s free parking, accessible showings, a host of designer outlet stores, a new £60,000 playpark and several cafes and restaurants.

Keep an eye on Cineworld Dalton Park’s Facebook page for more information about the birthday celebrations and Dalton Park’s social media channels for upcoming events and promotions across the centre.