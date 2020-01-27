Do you want to get seen on LinkedIn and gain more attention from recruiters – well SEO is the way to go and here are some tips to use it to your advantage.

Understand the Way Recruiters Search For Candidates

Prior to starting your search for a new job, you have probably been thinking about the bigger position that you hope to get. You are absolutely sure of the job you are ready for since you have done your fair share of grunt work dealing with rude customers or filing paperwork. You will need to improve your interview skills and optimize your online presence.

Unfortunately, if you don’t have relevant job titles in your work history section, chances are hiring managers may rule you out immediately. If you are more senior, having a vague job title can actually make you fly under the radar of recruiters completely.

The first thing that recruiters look for is whether you are currently doing a job that’s similar to the one that you are applying to. From a risk perspective, if you are currently doing a job that’s similar to the one you are applying to, it is highly likely that you are most likely good at it and it’s also highly likely you would like to do it since you already understand what the job is about.

Gather Clues from the Job Posting Board

If you would like to use SEO tricks in your profile on LinkedIn so that it appears in the search results, you should use relevant keywords to increase your searchability. The LinkedIn job posting board is the best place to figure out the exact keywords to include.

Take a look at several job descriptions that have a similar title and then look closely under ‘qualifications.’ That’s where you will find most of the high-value keywords. You should think about words that are related to what you are actually doing, versus more generic low-value keywords, such as “leadership.”

Research Other Professionals on the Platform with Your Desired Role

You should refer to them as “aspirational profiles.” Once you have gathered clues from the job board, you should gather more insights from other top profiles of those that already have your desired job. Look at the terminology and phrasing that such individuals include in their profiles and mirror the same as it applies to your work history.

Sprinkle the Newfound Keywords All Over Your Profile

You must never do a keyword dump at the end of your profile summary. A keyword dump is essentially a paragraph comprised of a list of keywords strung together using commas. Interestingly, it is quite effective and recruiters know that it is a trick.

The only major problem with that trick is that it does not make for the best or exciting writing and does a poor job of selling who you are as a person. The most effective strategy is to include variations of your keyword throughout your profile, from the summary section all the way to the “skills” section.

The Number of Connections That You Have Matters to an Extent

LinkedIn has no exact tally for the number of connections you have because after they reach 500, the platform stops displaying the count. However, you should not freak out if you still haven’t hit the golden threshold of 500 connections.

The truth is that the more meaningful connections that you have on LinkedIn, the higher the chances of your profile showing up in the platform’s search functions. Still, recruiters are highly unlikely to hold a low count against you. You need to think of it as a goal to work toward as opposed to it being a necessity.

Keywords Alone Are Not Enough

Keep in mind that LinkedIn is not Google. Keywords form just part of the platform’s algorithm and it is designed for connectivity. People often make the wrong assumption that the higher the number of keywords they have compared to others, the more they will show up, but this isn’t the case.

The reason why it won’t is that the number of connection that a person has actually carries more weight than a keyword dump. LinkedIn wants to create a platform for people to connect and a bunch of keywords is essentially the antithesis of that.

Let Your Activity Feed Work for You

LinkedIn is all about having professional networks connecting with and sharing information, which is why you can increase searchability on the platform by letting the activity feed work for you. Facebook is a great platform for posting wedding photos while Twitter has all currently trending hashtags, but LinkedIn is a platform for sharing content that’s relevant to your followers.

You should think about it this way: What topic can you come up with that would be perfectly fine to discuss with just about anyone from an intern to your boss at work? Sharing such content is a great way to curate a feed of professional interests that appears at the top of your profile.

Special Projects and Volunteer Work Should Bulk Out Your Profile

If you are just getting started with your career, you should always remember that experience always counts, whether or not you were paid for it. So, don’t be afraid to list any internships that you might have held while back in school.

If your side hustle means that you have a slew of projects highlighting exactly you would like to go into, you should list those too. The concern for most employers is whether or not you have the skills they need as opposed to whether you were remunerated for cultivating them.

Always have a Compelling Narrative

From the first 3 lines of the summary to the end, you should have a story about who you are and why you do what you do. SEO might be just what a website needs, but if there’s no interesting or compelling story about you as a candidate, then you are not making use of the platform in the best way. That’s why you should avoid using too many SEO tricks in your LinkedIn profile.