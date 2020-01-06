BBL Trophy, First Round

London Lions 82-92 Team Solent Kestrels (13-22, 33-45, 59-71)

(Lions – Robinson 19, Peel 17, Whelan 13; Kestrels – Charles 26, Lashley 21, Smith 16)

The 2018-19 BBL Trophy runners-up London Lions are out after the First Round of the BBL Trophy following a huge upset victory by Team Solent Kestrels, 82-92.

The first half saw the visiting side take an early lead over the Lions, up by nine points in the first quarter and then extending that lead to 12 points by half-time.

Lions did their best in defending home court, with top scorers Justin Robinson, Brandon Peel and Jordan Whelan combining for 49 points.

But the lead remained with Kestrels throughout the remaining periods as Lions struggled to mount a comeback against the NBL side. Solent’s Travis Charles was the one to lead his team to victory, picking up a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Team Solent Kestrels will now meet either Manchester Giants or Worthing Thunder in the Trophy Quarter Finals, per the competition’s bracket format.