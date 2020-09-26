Travelling has become quite easy these days. With many amazing destinations around the world to visit and explore, there is something for everyone out there. While some destinations have become more desirable due to their uniqueness and beauty, some destinations are just tourist traps. There are also hundreds of beautiful places that nobody has ever heard of, and they are highly underrated. Travelling to different destinations allow us to escape our depressing daily lives, explore beauty and nature, learn about different cultures and people, and just experience something new. You can practically close your eyes, pick any destination in the world and find a rousing setting.

However, not everyone is blessed with deep pockets, and not everyone can show off all the luxuries they can enjoy on a trip. Like we discussed earlier, there are many places that are only tourist traps, but there are also some amazing places that totally justify the cost. In this article, we are going to discuss such places that are expensive for anyone to visit, but their cost might be justified. These cities and destinations will cost everyone pretty penny to visit, so it is time to take out all of your savings and deposits to finally visit them and check them on the list.

How to manage your trip?

Most expensive places in the world for travelling

Paris

Paris is the capital of France, and one of the most visited places in this world. This city is a top travel destination for all the good reasons due to its amazing history, influence, significant places, reputation as the capital of love, and etcetera. The unique culture of this place is also a great reason why people are attracted to it. The city of romance is the hottest destination for all couples. The cuisines, especially the dessert available at bakeries, restaurants, and even roadside stalls are worth eating. Enjoy the special aura of this city and spend your money because it will come back, but these moments won’t.

Fiji

Fiji is a country in the South Pacific Ocean spread over on more than 300 islands. It is a unique travel destination with beautiful white sand beaches, grasslands, pristine waters for surfing, snorkeling and scuba diving, and well-preserved nature. Spending a vacation in Fiji can be very costly, but everything will be worth the final price. There are many resorts and travel companies offering amazing trips to most of the destinations and landmarks around all of its islands. Your time spent here will be worth your money.

Maldives

If you truly want a tropical island beach setting, there is no place better than the Maldives. Although it is a bit expensive, this place has no parallel in the whole world. From private island beaches to its beautiful resorts, you will picture yourself in heaven itself. Nothing seems to be overpriced in the Maldives, and everything from the serene resorts to the beaches will seem justified.

New York City

Visiting New York City is a dream of not only every traveller but for a common person as well. New York City is one of the biggest cities in the world. Everything is special about it, which is why millions of people visit it each year. The hotels are quite expensive, along with the taxis, private transport, tickets to museums and other landmarks. New York City may seem like a place for budget travellers, but it is most definitely not. So pack yourself extra bucks whenever heading towards NYC.

Bora Bora

Bora Bora is a tiny island in French Polynesia, an island country in the Pacific Ocean. This beautiful place is no less than heaven, and the private huts and resorts are a great escape for anyone who wishes to spend their holidays in the best way possible. Bora Bora attracts rich people from all over the world including celebrities. It is a place for the elites, and if you can fancy a trip there, there is no waiting on it.

Singapore

Singapore has become one of the biggest stopover cities in Far East Asia, thanks to the infrastructure and tourism development. The culture also supports the growth of tourism with buzzing food streets and restaurants, extravagant hotels and resorts, beaches and other amazing things to do. All this development has also led to an increase in expenses and Singapore’s inclusion in some of the most expensive cities in the world.

Copenhagen

Copenhagen is known as the City of Spires. This city is unique in every way due to its culture, infrastructure, and traditions. There are many significant places to visit, things to do, learn, explore, and see in Copenhagen such as Tivoli Gardens, Statue of the Little Mermaid, Nyhavn, Museum, Botanical Garden, Zoo, Opera, Oresund Bridge, City Square, and much more. However, the city of spires is also known for being one of the most expensive cities in the world. Better to have the extra money in your bank account when visiting it.

Zurich

Zurich is the global city of banking and finance, so its addition in this list should come as no surprise. The Swiss city is renowned for its unbeaten beauty, landmarks, and adventure destinations in the vicinity, lakes, and expensive hotels. Enjoy your trip to Zurich and have an amazing time.

Dubai

Dubai has become the crown jewel of the Middle East. When other countries in this region are focused on oil production and export, Dubai has set itself in the leagues of other global cities and ventured across tourism, even becoming the hub of transport and communication of the whole world. It is known as the playground of the rich, and even the simplest of things are very expensive here. However, you should at least once visit this city and spend extravagant vacations with your family, friend or loved one.