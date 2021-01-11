If cryptocurrency goes mainstream, then as long as you join now, you’ll be among the last to accept the earliest. Grab your popcorn, because you have to be ready when Bitcoin and Ethereum hit the stage in 2021 for mass adoption. We no longer have to wait and hope for crypto-currencies to survive. You’re going to make. Capital is flowing in from banks everywhere and Bitcoin is no longer afraid of the old folks on Wall Street. Now, in the next bull run, we have to ask ourselves how far the crypto will go. Special Review by Experts of the Live-Bit Digital Trading Platform.

On top of cryptocurrencies, we will concentrate on the two giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Right now is your time. For both ventures, there is so much going on right now that it’s hard to keep up, but we’re going to do our best. First, before we move on to the heart of today’s post, where we look at Bitcoin and Ethereum and what they are capable of, let’s start with the markets. The total market capitalization right now is $492.2 billion for Bitcoin and $81 billion for Ethereum, respectively. During the past few weeks, Bitcoin’s supremacy has been fairly steady. In a couple of days, we’ll be sure to check back as we’ll show you just what to expect with altcoins for the next few months.

Bitcoin, however, is above $ 40,353.30 at the moment.

But the question is, as we reach February and the progressive bull run late next month, will we see $50k for Bitcoin as we see the huge highs that Bitcoin offers us? I prefer to think yes is the solution.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021

By the end of January of 2021, the price the bitcoin is predicted to $50,000, the Bitcoin price forecast for 2021 is predicted to reach $100,000. Probably much more. I think in the next 14 days we’ll be breaking all-time highs. All I want to say is that it will certainly be a wild new year. We might be seeing the great orange moon instead of seeing the Big Apple dropping. That was so cheesy!

The fundamentals of Ethereum commence to take place

I feel positive about the simple fact that people are talking about moons again. But back on Earth, there’s a lot to like about the Ethereum basics as well. Although the air has been pumped out of the decentralized financial bubble for at least a while, there has been no reduction in the need for Ether. Uniswap and other crypto exchanges like Live-Bit remain extremely successful, though interest in investing in DeFi projects has taken a hit. But things are beginning to look like a fierce fight between Bitcoin and Ethereum right now, with both targeting 10X in December 2018 over the next few weeks.

Will Bitcoin be passed by Ethereum in 2021?

Like, indeed, there is no room for Ethereum to pass Bitcoin. I get it. The probability, however, is not zero. To be successful, Ethereum does not have to pass Bitcoin, however.

Ethereum as the value of the Internet

This one will be known as the “Internet of value.” operated by Ethereum. Now, they will look the same at first glance. Money and value, if not closer, are possibly distant synonyms, but they are separate representations in this case. While Bitcoin may never become the digital currency for which it was developed, money is definitely changing. All of the blockchain advancement, if we’re truthful here, is ultimately due to Bitcoin’s initial success. That means in a roundabout way, and when we switched to a digital currency, whether it’s a crypto or a central bank, a digital currency, Bitcoin’s founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, played a part in the global economic system as important as anyone else.

Bitcoin as a store digital gold.

The norm for what a store of value is set by Bitcoin. Many, including me, have referred to it as digital gold, and for a multitude of reasons, it’s easier to buy bitcoin than physical gold. Eventually, gold itself would eventually be tokenized, probably earlier rather than later. Bitcoin ticks all the boxes for being a strong currency and storage value, but as a digital currency and electronic payment system, it is simply not fast enough and cannot scale quickly when it comes to meeting the need.

And this is where, as the ‘Internet of Value’, Ethereum comes in. Up to this point, walls separating our money and credit cards from our online experience, walls separating us from our own data and privacy, walls separating us from being able to directly invest in stocks or even purchase gold, have been limited on the internet directly. But this would inevitably cease to exist with the advent of Ethereum.

Live–Bit provides unparalleled digital trading solutions to a wide range of traders across the globe. The service that the company provides is much more than just a brokerage house Live-bit present clients with the latest trading technology, exceptional security and personalized support. By using cutting-edge technology, engineered by some of the best engineers in the business, Live-bit extend the reach and remove the exclusivity that has traditionally been at the heart of financial markets.