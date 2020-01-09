Nike, the world’s leading footwear and apparel company, will become Liverpool Football Club’s official kit provider beginning in the 2020-21 season as a multi-year agreement is announced.

As official kit supplier, commencing June 1, 2020, the agreement will see Nike outfitting the men’s, women’s and academy squads, as well as coaching staff and Liverpool Football Club Foundation.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Nike, one of the world’s leading brands,” says Billy Hogan, Chief Commercial Officer of Liverpool Football Club. “We welcome them to the Liverpool FC family and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and in the city of Liverpool, and also globally as we continue to expand our fan base.”

The partnership coincides with Liverpool Football Club preparing to move into a new state-of-the-art training facility for the 2020-21 season in Kirkby, a project that includes investment in improved sport facilities for the local community.

“Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity,” says Bert Hoyt, VP, GM Nike EMEA. “The partnership with Liverpool underscores our leadership in global football, and with the club’s passionate world-wide fan base and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead. We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design.”