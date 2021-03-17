A new business that is set to be a solution for organisations across the UK wanting to store and exhibit multi media content in one place online has chosen Commerce House in Middlesbrough as it’s registered address.

Living Archive is an ingenious digital platform ideal for the world of art and theatre, museums, education and pretty much any organisation that has a collection of digital media that they wish to make accessible to the public.

Entrepreneur behind the innovative invention, Nick Williams, has designed Living Archive to be a solution to those who are frustrated with having to spread their content across multiple digital platforms such as YouTube, Flickr, Instagram and Facebook.

It is also the only UK platform that allows the user to create exhibitions, made up from the content, that the public can view quickly and easily. Nick said:

“Living Archive is a content management system like no other. As well as uploading digital content including images, movies and audio files, you can collate them, create exhibitions and release them to the public or a chosen audience to view and enjoy.

“It is a great place to link content for your social media and website and to share to a wider audience really showcasing your organisation or company. It’s uses will grow with every update and as we are currently seeking investment to take it to the next level of exciting expansion, it is an important time for all at the company.”

Nick chose Commerce House as his company’s address, taking the virtual tenancy agreement with the business community, with a view to taking an office as the pandemic situation lifts and the Living Archive team grows. He said:

“Middlesbrough is a really vibrant place to be at the moment, especially for the arts and small business community, both of which are our ideal clients. Commerce House just had the right mix of luxury and cutting edge technology that fits with our brand. We are really excited to become part of the mix!”

Living Archive is currently going through a period of Beta Testing with The Auxiliary in Middlesbrough with 22 local artists currently uploading and dry running the system.

This phase of testing is funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority and is available to view on The Auxiliary’s website 26th March. Christine Huntington, who is facilities manager at Commerce House, said:

“Nick and his team were previously at another office provider in the city, but when their tenancy came to end they knew that they wanted somewhere more cost effective, flexible and long term that also ticked the luxury box. Luckily Commerce House fitted all of their requirements.

“We are delighted to welcome them as the latest company to join the community and can’t wait to see Living Archive go from strength to strength.”

More information is available by visiting https://livingarchive.net/ https://theauxiliary.co.uk/ and www.commerce-house.co.uk