New reports have revealed that house prices around the UK rose more in 2021 than in 2019 and 2020 combined, with the average home fetching over £16,000 more than previous years.

It is well known that schools, area safety and transport links make a big difference when looking for a home, but did you know that your local supermarket could also have an effect on your house price too?

A new study by CIA Landlord‘s has revealed the supermarket chains that could be adding thousands to your house price around the UK:

https://www.cia-landlords.co.uk/news/supermarket-index/

Key findings from the study include:

Sainsbury’s is found to be the top supermarket adding value to peoples homes around the UK

Those living near a Sainsbury’s can expect to see an average increase of £39,572.82 on house prices in their local area

The study found that living near a Co-op is less valuable, offering the smallest increase with an average of just £388.42 on average

Living in Scotland? The study found that if your house in Edinburgh shares a postcode with the ‘posh supermarket’, Waitrose, your house price could see a rise of around £14,531.35

Living near a Lidl adds more value to the average UK home than living close to a Tesco, Morrisons or ASDA

Nottingham has the density of supermarkets in the UK

Tesco has the largest number of supermarkets of all the chains analysed

The study found that the following supermarkets came top for added average house price value:

1 Sainsbury’s: + £39,572.82

2 Marks and Spencer: + £16,415.55

3 Waitrose: + £6,847.18

4 Lidl: + £1774.06

5 Iceland: + £1745.53

You can more information in the full study from CIA Landlord’s here.