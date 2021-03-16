Local digital marketing agency, Surge Marketing Solutions, sees succession and growth on the rise during the COVID pandemic. The collective effort of the company director and his ever-ambitious, progressional spirit has resulted in acquiring an abundance of new clients, which in turn, has made way for recruiting more employees.

Priding itself in quality SEO, PPC, videography and social media, the agency celebrated moving into a newer premises during the beginning of the pandemic and now enters its 7th year in operation. With 10 new staff in the past 6 months, Surge has hit the ground running, possessing successful relationships with many heavyweight companies spanning across the region. Within the first three months of the pandemic, the company was hit with losses, as many firms had, however they didn’t let that keep them from reaching new heights. The firm took hold of this failure and worked to switch up their strategies, which worked in their favour, as they mention 2021 has been their best year yet (and they’re only getting better). The high quality workmanship is reflected in the rate that the company continues to hire employees that specialise in specific fields to showcase their bespoke range of services.

The Middlesbrough based firm first came into existence in 2014 when the one-man army, also known as David Porter (company director), came up with the idea to provide specialist advice in sales and marketing and utilise it for the better. David mentioned: “I set out to be a full service agency. One that could support other business to increase their sales by improving their online presence. It’s amazing to see that vision become a reality”. Seven years on, David’s entrepreneurial ethos helped Surge to grow from strength to strength, winning big local contracts that allowed the firm to continue to manifest and build upon their exceptional services to showcase to newer clientele.

In the past month, the future-forward company appointed four new team members, working on video, photography, technical work, PR & Outreach, and a social media member that will support existing account managers and take on their own accounts too. This strong but growing reputation is impressive and looks to seek further growth even further in the coming months.