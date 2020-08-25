Five star housebuilder, Barratt Developments North East, is continuing to support charities and organisations in the areas in which it builds, which is needed now more than ever. The Community Fund initiative sees the housebuilder donate £1,000 to a different community group or charity from the North East region every month. This month, Barratt Developments is supporting Age UK North Tyneside, which works with and supports older people to lead independent, fulfilling and productive lives.

The donation to Age UK North Tyneside comes after Paul Thompson, Site Labourer at Barratt Developments North East volunteered at the charity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul, who is an active volunteer for Age UK in the North Tyneside area, was able to help an older person living in the local area, by doing some shopping for them while they were shielding.

The older generation were hit incredibly hard when the UK went into lockdown, and Age UK North Tyneside received a number of calls from older people who were in distress and lonely. The charity has a telephone befriending service which saw phenomenal increase from volunteers during the lockdown, but as life moves forward and lockdown continues to ease, Age UK North Tyneside are continuing to reach out to vulnerable people to give them the support they need.

Paul is one of many employees at Barratt Developments North East who have been spending their time in lockdown supporting those in need, through a range of volunteering initiatives and offering a helping hand to those who need it the most.

Dawn McNally, Chief Executive at Age UK North Tyneside said: “We are really grateful for the generous donation from Barratt Developments North East. Since lockdown began, we’ve worked tirelessly to support as many individuals as possible, with an incredible level of help from members of the general public who have volunteered, including Paul. This donation will ensure we can continue our work to support local people at what is still a difficult time.”

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East commented: “We are thrilled that we were able to support Age UK North Tyneside with the Community Fund this month, off the back of Paul’s wonderful commitment as a volunteer. The team at Age UK North Tyneside work incredibly hard, and during the COVID-19 crisis they have done a fantastic job in offering support to people in later life. We hope that the donation will help the charity to assist more individuals in need across the area.”