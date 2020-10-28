The North East’s leading marine power and automation engineering specialist – MJR Power and Automation – is pleased to report a record year following a 60% increase in turnover after securing a series of new contract wins with major clients.

Established in 1998 and located in Stockton-on-Tees, the company specialises in delivering its services to the marine, offshore energy and renewables sectors. Impressively it has reported a turnover of £6.5m, over the course of the last financial year despite challenging Covid-19 conditions.

Managing Director, Paul Cairns, who has been steering the business forward since 2014, believes the surge in contract wins is very much down to an increase in demand for UK marine electrical engineering and automation competence which has resulted in large contract and framework awards over the last 12 months. This is further recognition of the company’s reputation for delivering safe, efficient and reliable services to the marine, offshore and renewable sectors – backed up with an enviable track record spanning over 20 years.

Paul said: “For what was a challenging end to the year, we are delighted to have won – and successfully delivered – a series of major contracts over the course of the last 12 months which has led to us achieving such a strong financial year.

“Many of the contracts secured have been awarded from existing clients or via word of mouth which is true testament to the high quality of our services and expertise delivered as we continue to grow sustainably.

“In the marine sector especially, ship owners and operators are increasingly recognising the value in both prolonging the lifespan of its assets and the need to improve efficiency for reduction in emissions both at sea and in port. As such, we are seeing an increasing demand for our upgrade and retrofitting services and solutions for decarbonisation of new and existing vessels.

“We are very much seen as the company of choice in this specialist area. Not only do we have our experienced marine installations and services teams that are supported with our in-house design and engineering, we also have the capabilities to deliver complete end-to-end power, electrical and automation systems which sets us apart in the UK in the marine, offshore and renewable sectors.

“We have an impressive portfolio of bespoke solutions that we have developed with the support of our highly skilled R&D team – with over 100 years of combined experience – as we transfer such applications and expertise into standardisation of new products and equipment. As the company moves forward into the new decade, we can offer major benefits to existing and new clients to meet both their environmental and operational goals.”

In recent years, the business has successfully transitioned into renewable energy sectors with bespoke engineering solutions for wave, tidal and wind solutions and positioned itself as a specialist in cable package services with offshore installation, termination and testing delivering its expertise to clients on offshore wind and submarine interconnector projects.

Paul said: “As the offshore wind market continues to grow, we are seeing an increasing opportunity to deliver our services to this sector, especially as we have already successfully delivered a number of projects in this field for major players.

“Whilst the outlook for this year is challenging, we already have a healthy pipeline of work over the next 12 months and will continue to grow the business on a local, national and international level.”

MJR Power and Automation is the only UK business of its kind to be a recognised as an accredited partner to major global marine brands including ABB, Danfoss and Siemens providing both UK marine support to their respective clients and delivering the very best turnkey system solutions to meet the individual needs of projects as an independent service provider.

Most recently, the company has completed a turnkey 1.5MW subsea power generation and automation package wave device, complete power, electrical and controls upgrade for PD Ports dredging vessel, the Heortnesse, and successfully secured a three-year framework agreement with CalMac Ferries for the provision of electrical installation and consultancy services as part of a series of planned upgrade projects over the next few years.

Operating for over 20 years in the marine, offshore and energy sectors, MJR Power and Automation is a leading specialist in marine power, electrical and automation engineering and provides complete end to end projects from design, engineering and construction to installation, commission and worldwide service from its headquarters in Teesside. The business has completed a number of high profile turnkey projects for global leading brands. Its impressive client portfolio includes the likes of Stena Line, P&O Ferries, DeepOcean, CalMac Ferries, Subsea 7, Van Oord, TechnipFMC, and Condor Ferries to name but a few.