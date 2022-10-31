Nova Radio North East is now available on DAB Radio In Newcastle/Gateshead plus North/South Tyneside.

The radio station commenced broadcasting as an internet station 6 years ago, it then merged in 2019 with FM broadcasting station NE1fm and subsequently rebranded the station to Nova Radio North East.

Station manager Neil Kipling said, “when I took on the radio station as an online station I initially said I would give myself a year as manager to see how things went having not managed a radio station before it was all new to me. From taking over as radio station manager we relocated into Newcastle city centre and quickly gained more presenters wanting to become part of a local radio station and we still continue to grow. We have a strong 60+ volunteer presenter base which cover a diverse range of programming, We are focussed on producing local content to serve the community.

Dean Wears the programmer controller said, I’ve been part of this radio station since day 1, when I joined there was just 1 folder of music playing out all types of music so we built a database and quickly had people interested in wanting to become part of the radio station. Given the way commercial radio is going, this is a great opportunity for us to make local radio and give the people of Newcastle and Gateshead a local radio station they can call their own and to be proud of.