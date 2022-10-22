An independent school in Teesside has been named a finalist in a prestigious award for its Early Years offering.

Red House School in Norton, Stockton-On-Tees, is the only school in the North to be shortlisted in the esteemed Independent School Association awards ‘Excellence and Innovation in Early Years’ category.

The Independent Schools Association (ISA)’s awards recognise the breadth of quality and provision in independent education across the UK. To be nominated for the ISA Excellence and Innovation in Early Years category, participating schools had to demonstrate the outstanding quality of their Early Years setting. The only other schools shortlisted were in London and Somerset.

Head of Red House School Dr Rebecca Ashcroft said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been shortlisted and that we have been recognised as the top Early Years provider in the North.

“It is a resounding and well-deserved recognition of the incredible community we have at Red House and a national acknowledgement of our ethos, values and talented staff. A special mention goes to our EYFS Coordinator Mr Barnbrook-McKay and his dedicated team who work tremendously hard for the school and children.

“It is wonderful to be flying the flag for the North, and I know all of the staff are thrilled that we have been shortlisted as a finalist in this very prestigious and competitive category.”

Red House School has also recently received the Mental Health Award by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools. It is the only independent school in the North East to have won this award. The school is also working towards the Rainbow Flag Award, which encourages a whole organisation approach to LGBT+ and inclusion.

The winners of the ISA awards will be announced at a ceremony in Kenilworth on November 17th, 2022.

Red House School welcomes prospective families to visit them by booking a tour during a normal school day or attending the next Open Morning, on Saturday, January 21st, 2023.