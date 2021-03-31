The use of wooden locks and keys has been dated back thousands of years as the first and earliest locking pieces of equipment. Even though the use of this equipment is still available in some areas of the world, the art of making locks has developed a lot since the Game of Thrones Era. Since then we have enjoyed several technological infusions like smart locks gaining wide acceptance over contemporary locks and keys.

The evolution of Locksmith services is now beyond using locks indoors and has moved to many more as technology advancement.

The evolving relationship with locksmith and technology

Today the locksmith industry has enlarged into a wide range of services which include repairing locks, security systems installation, residential monitoring and surveillance systems, commercial key cutting, and more. However, the focus on “smart homes” in recent years has resulted in a decline of traditional Locksmith services, causing a debate in the US of traditional locksmith services might be going into extinction within a few years.

Without a doubt, the US locksmith market is not the only one facing a decline as technological advancement replaces traditional locks with electrical and turns other services into DYI projects. Changing locks, or installments of simple home security systems, no longer require the locksmith’s attention or presence as they can be done in easy do-it-yourself steps.

An average customer can now achieve remote extensive home surveillance and control access to their entryways, in cases where there’s a little misunderstanding or unfiltered information, the internet is a go-to plug to supply training instructional videos and Do-It-Yourself tips to help consumers. Services like rekeying, key cutting are now in turn automated with a high level of machinery and take less time to replicate and scale-up. Though this might mean the decrease in demand for Locksmith it has also meant that those professional enough to get the job done are now in more demand even though they have become scarce and transfer of craftsmanship limited.

In the light of all these developments, the question raging the mind of everyone interested in the locksmith industry and every locksmith is how can a locksmith stay relevant while the industry is experiencing a drastic change in every sphere?

Perhaps, the market evolution places pressure on the need to get locksmiths involved in more projects and training geared at developing more adept technological skills. It is known that Gen Z is not attracted to locksmithing like the Millennials and Gen X, who might have even been locksmiths themselves.

The capacity of locksmiths to leverage the security market’s interest in home security could be the solution to this evolution and a way of preserving one of the oldest crafts.

Suggested help for locksmiths

The security market has majorly aimed at educating its audience to expel every complex thought that might be confusing for them. In great turn, this education has changed the decisions of many consumers who thought hiring experts was the solution to their security problems.

Embracing the change could be very challenging for most companies, but encouraging news for the locksmiths and security personnel is the growing interest in the traditional services resurfacing in such a way that the technology could be beneficial to those who can use it for their growth and development.

Here are some ways to help locksmiths;

Educating the consumer

Online users today are more interested in getting information more than the purchase of products. With the introduction of smartphones and an endless list of information that could be found online on review sites and search engines, the consumer may spend hours researching before purchase.

It is of great importance that locksmiths while maintaining an online presence ensure their visibility to such consumers by offering consultation and education services to customers. This creates a sense of value in the minds of customers and the need to always consult a professional whenever the need arises.

Locksmiths must be ready and committed to listening to such consumers to make them feel very comfortable and familiar.

Showing the customer you’re concerned about them is a tactic that can help retain the target audience.

Providing solutions

The mentality of every consumer is seeking the solution to their problems, customers in this niche seek security solutions both in operations of equipment and installations of devices. Manufacturers can only help to explain the basics, and new technologies may not be understood by the consumer. There’s no need to deny the fact that these innovations have helped in the declining need for traditional locksmith services.

However, the experience of a locksmith can not be trivial in the operations of the locksmith industry, harnessing these experiences can provide solutions to the raging questions and problems of consumers helping the industry to generate revenue through consistent problem-solving.

Locksmiths struggling to stay relevant even after using the above tips can consider re-targeting their consumers or partners with a technology company related to locksmithing to support their course. Along with this, locksmiths can promote their services on online platforms to gain visibility to more clients.