Target Professional Services has been appointed by one of the UK’s largest providers of pension administration services, Local Pensions Partnership Administration (LPPA), to assist in the screening and cleansing of its client’s member data.

Target will undertake monthly mortality screening for the LPPA UK book, and address screening for its underlying clients.

The integration of Target’s screening and tracing services is to help further benefit and simplify the pensions process for LPPA and help it achieve high member data accuracy.

Rachel Blundell, Operations Director Pensions Administration at LPPA commented: “Target’s high attention to detail and ability to provide services across all four lots on the LGPS Member Data Services Framework aligned with our desire to provide our clients with a complete, simplified, cost-effective service for their pensions administration.”

The appointment follows considerable negotiation around the services that Target can offer and will look to incorporate the market-leading biometric verification technology, mypensionID, for its clients.

Target MD, Lisa Lyon announced: “LPPA are a significant force in the LGPS sector and Target share their vision of providing first-class services to solve pensions administration challenges. We pride ourselves on a collaborative approach with our clients, to ensure we align with their requirements and like LPPA, we constantly strive to improve our service offering. We are very excited to be working with such a forward-thinking administrator.”

LPPA is one of the largest providers of pension administration services in the UK, supporting 17 pension scheme clients, and over 600,000 members from around 1,900 employers.

