A North East based IT support provider has launched a new app to enable businesses to track the progress of work as it happens on location, helping them operate more efficiently.

Worktraq has been developed by Lucid Technology Solutions and provides a cost-effective location intelligence solution for companies operating in the maintenance sector.

The mobile app has the capability to map a geographic location such as a delivery route, demolition site or security area, or a heavily guarded site such as a power station. Worktraq shows when an employee has reached the location, tracks the time to do the job and then logs when it’s finished. It prompts the employee to capture images at regular intervals to evidence to suppliers and customers that a job is being completed within an agreed timeframe and budget, and signatures can also be captured once a job is done.

Worktraq was initially designed as a solution for one of Lucid’s existing clients and is now being rolled out to support businesses operating in logistics, warehousing, gritting, construction, demolition, shipping, chemicals, CCTV and manned guarding.

The app features core functionality, however Lucid team of developers can add bespoke modules and functions, depending on a clients’ particular requirements.

Cheryl Spears, sales director at Lucid Technology Solutions, which is headquartered in Stockton and has offices In Newton Aycliffe and Team Valley, said: “As a business we pride ourselves on really understanding our clients’ needs and developing bespoke solutions to help them operate more effectively.

“Worktraq was originally designed to provide an existing client with a solution to help plan gritting work of private car parks, including real-time weather information from the met office and it has developed from there. The app provides real time information such as when a manned security guard last visited a site or when a car park was last gritted. All of this intelligence can lead to faster and better customer service, helping businesses achieve a competitive edge.”

Lucid Technology Solutions, formerly known as Yarm Computers Ltd, has been operating for over 30 years and offers a full suite of business technology solutions including; IT support, software development, telecoms, CCTV, access control, and security solutions.

For further information about Lucid Technology Solutions contact Tel: 01642 792 567 (Stockton office), 0191 792 567 (Team Valley office) or 01325 792 567 (Newton Aycliffe office), hi@lucidgrp.co.uk or visit the website www.lucidgrp.co.uk