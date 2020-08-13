An unusual opportunity to snap up a sixth floor office in Commerce House has arisen which has proven to be supremely lucky for previous tenants.

The office, which boasts stunning parquet floor and space for 4 or 5 people, has been a lucky charm for the last tenants, who have expanded into larger office space.

With great views of the city, the office space is part of one the most luxurious business communities in the North East, based in the heart of Middlesbrough. The building also boasts a superior business lounge, boardroom, luxury kitchen and toilet facilities, hotdesking and virtual tenancy.

The office comes complete with furniture, full facilities management across the building and a manned reception. Christine Huntington, facilities manager for Commerce Chambers (owners of Commerce House) said:

“This office really is the lucky charm in the building. It has had two previous tenants, both of who have boomed to their next level of success and moved to larger space in Commerce House.

“With its original flooring and city views, its a really special space. With prices starting from just £200 a desk, it’s not going to be available for long, so if you are interested please do get in touch as soon as possible!”

Commerce House has all the safety precautions in place to ensure that tenants and visitors to the building are safe.

From Perspex in reception to hand santiser and directive signs around the building, with guidelines on distance and numbers allowed, the team have really gone the extra mile to ensure the building can function safely.

The meeting areas and boardroom are also available to rent, up to a maximum of eight people.

Christine concluded: “It’s business as usual at Commerce House with everything in place to allow you and your business to flourish. To view the space please get in touch and we can arrange a socially distanced tour.”

More information is available at www.commerce-house.co.uk