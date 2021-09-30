The House of Pilati, a European and Middle Eastern design company that creates one-off custom luxury goods, has officially launched.

Headed up by Patrick Pilati (known as Shawal in the Art World) – a luxury curator with more than 15 years of expertise catering to UHNWIs – House of Pilati will create bespoke items akin to works of art.

The first collection by House of Pilati will include custom luxury cars with modified interiors and exteriors. Future planned collections include fine art and photography, as well as bespoke jewellery.

Each exclusive collection is personally overseen by Pilati. His exceptional creative vision and dedication to producing works of art that will be coveted by the world’s wealthiest ensure the most exacting standards, elegance, and refinement.

Designed for the most discerning individuals, rare materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and European Middle Eastern elegance underpin each of House of Pilati’s coveted collections.

Collection 1 – Spirit of Arabia

The first collection by the House of Pilati will include three bespoke luxury cars, inspired by Middle Eastern heritage.

Meticulously designed, each car is hand-built to House of Pilati’s exact specifications by Ares Design Modena, a coach building team in Italy with the approval of the car’s marque.

Cars in the first collection include a Landrover Defender Cabrio customised in partnership with Hermes, a newly built Nasr S1 Ego Project with hybrid engine, a 2020 RR Phantom, a 2020 Bentley Mulsanne Targa, and a Gaia with 1970 defender body and 2020 defender technology and engine.

A true work of art, each car will boast some of the world’s finest rare materials, handpicked by House of Pilati to perfectly complement each car, including ostrich leather, mother of pearl colour paint, rose wood and emeralds.

“We are artists, and the buyer buys a work of art, not a car,” Pilati explains. “Each car is a one-off collectable item and is completely unique. At House of Pilati, we understand luxury and what is required to turn high-end goods into one-off precious objects that are sought-after and coveted.”

Pilati adds: “True luxury within the Ultra High Net Worth Segment is something that money can’t buy. Each car is completely unique, so only one person will be able to own it. Additionally, each item will be an investment.”

The initial renderings for each car will be auctioned off at a private auction of select buyers. Once purchased, the build will start, with each car expected to take up to a year to complete.

Philanthropy at the heart of House of Pilati

True to the company’s ethos of “empowering humanity through education” House of Pilati will donate 60 percent of each sale to its philanthropic scholarship programme to train the next generation of designers. The programme will provide financial support to students from low-income families who otherwise would not be able to attend design academies.

“There is no personal gain for me,” says Pilati, whose company is born out of passion. “For me, it is about creating works of art and helping others to succeed and become leaders in what they are best at doing.”