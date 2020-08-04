Modena-based ARES Design has announced that four of its hand-built vehicles will make their UK debuts at the prestigious Salon Privé, to be held in the historic surroundings of Blenheim Palace on the 23 – 26 September 2020.

The stunning Panther ProgettoUno supercar will be presented alongside ARES Design’s sumptuous Bentley Mulsanne Coupé and a brace of its two-wheeled creations; the Café Racer and Scrambler motorbikes.

Taking centre stage will be the Panther ProgettoUno, a guaranteed show-stopper and the first model of the company’s Legends Reborn programme, which re-imagines iconic cars marrying authentic design and state-of-the-art technology and Italian handicraft.

With its sleek, streamlined carbon fibre bodywork, the Panther ProgettoUno’s evocative design takes its inspiration from the iconic 1970s Pantera. Stunning on the outside with its aggressive stance its performance underpins its flawless framework, with 650 horsepower pushing the car to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of over 325 km/h.

While the Panther displays all the style and performance cues of the supercar elite, the ARES Design Coupé for Bentley Mulsanne epitomises the spirit of luxury driving. Using cutting-edge 21st-century techniques, the luxury coachbuilder chose the four-door Mulsanne as the basis for this ultimate creation of a Bentley Coupé for the modern era. The re-imagined beauty sports a significantly more graceful roof-line, and its stunning good looks, coupled with the sumptuous interior details will give visitors the chance to experience the ultimate in bespoke luxury.

In addition, ARES Design will be showcasing its two motorcycles. Beautifully customised, the BMW R nineT Scrambler and the Café Racer; both visually stunning and a tribute to ARES Design’s attention to detail and bespoke craftsmanship.

Co-founder Dany Bahar commented: “We are really looking forward to attending this year’s Salon Privé, especially after all the uncertainty of recent months. It will be a great opportunity for admirers to encounter ARES Design. ARES is a brand that you need to experience personally and superb gatherings like Salon Privé gives us a great opportunity to meet everyone and show off our creations in the historic surroundings of Blenheim Palace.”

Director David Bagley said: “We’re delighted to welcome ARES Design to Salon Privé where they will present four spectacular UK debuts. The style and craftmanship of their products are exquisite and it’s thrilling to see modern-day reimagined, interpretations of classics such as the De Tomaso Pantera on the lawns of Blenheim Palace. The intimacy and exclusivity of our event provides premium OEMs and Coachbuilders with a unique opportunity to unveil their latest models to a select audience and the addition of a dedicated Press Day this year will be pivotal in delivering global media coverage for brands such as ARES. In recent years, more and more brands have turned to Salon Privé to launch new models and we were thrilled with the 11 new models we presented in 2019. With nearly double that number this year, the future of Salon Privé as a launch platform for the premium Automotive sector is looking very promising.”

Guests will be able to explore and admire vehicles from some of the leading brands in luxury and performance motoring, from Alpine to Zenvo who will be revealing its TSR-S hypercar for the very first time. Manufacturers from around the world will be attending, including Aston Martin, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, Rolls-Royce and more. Many of the brands offer guests the chance to book a test-drive in the latest luxury models and supercars too!

Salon Privé is renowned for providing something to entertain even the most discerning of guests, and this year Michelin star chef Phil Howard will be hosting a fine-dining experience in the Glass House. There will also be the chance to indulge in some retail therapy courtesy of luxury brands offering everything from Boodles jewellery to fine fragrance, travel, aviation and interior design.

Entries are being invited for the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance by AXA and the Salon Privé Masters by Pirelli and Lockton, and everything is in place for an unforgettable celebration of luxury, style and performance.

IMPORTANT UPDATE

Salon Privé 2020 Refund Policy. This year, you can book your tickets with total confidence with the guarantee of a full refund should the event be cancelled.* On the other hand, should the Government impose maximum event guest numbers which sit above our bookings, we reserve the right to return monies on a last-in, first-out basis.

(*full refunds given in the event of cancellation, excludes private dining bookings)

Covid-19 Secure. Above all else, the safety and wellbeing of all who attend remains our priority and as such we will have extensive social distancing measures in place to ensure we meet COVID-19 Secure guidelines. This will vary as we approach the event, but may include: