Lycetts, one of the UK’s leading insurance brokers and financial services providers, has appointed Gail Makepeace as an Independent Financial Adviser.

Bringing more than 30 years’ industry experience to the role, Makepeace joins the company from international financial services group Sanlam, to further strengthen Lycetts’ Financial Services division.

Makepeace started her career in financial services at investment company Standard Life, before moving to Newcastle-based independent financial planning and employee benefits firm Blackett Walker, which was acquired by Sanlam last year.

Based in Lycetts’ Newcastle office, her new role will involve advising both private and corporate clients on financial planning solutions and investments. Makepeace offers particular expertise in retirement planning and corporate benefits.

“Lycetts are a long-established, well-respected and reputable Independent Financial Adviser, and this is what attracted me to the organisation,” said Makepeace, a chartered adviser and fellow of the Personal Finance Society (PFS).

“I have accrued 32 years’ experience of the financial services sector and have advised clients for a decade, so I am confident in my ability to provide Lycetts’ existing and prospective clients with a comprehensive and holistic service.

“The independent aspect is important to me, so I feel the firm will be a very good fit.”

Lycetts offers household, farm, commercial and bloodstock insurance, as well as providing wealth management and financial services advice to business, executive and personal clients.

Lycetts Holdings Ltd recently reported record revenues – and a significant increase in profits – thanks to a sustained programme of investment in talent, operations and infrastructure.

The company, which has its headquarters in Newcastle, saw pre-tax profit rise to £1.29 million, a year-on-year increase of £1.51 million. Turnover for the year to December 2019 rose to £22.7 million, up from £21.6 million in 2018.

In 2019, Lycetts Holdings also acquired Newcastle-based broker Robertson-McIsaac, as it sought to broaden its reach and enhance its client offerings.

Simon Landale, Managing Director of Financial Services, added: “Gail’s in-depth knowledge and wealth of experience makes her a valuable addition to the team. We are all delighted to have her on board.”