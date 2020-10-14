One of the region’s leading law firms has appointed a new partner to help meet growing demand around case work for mental health issues.

Sapna Tugby has made partner in the Court of Protection, health and welfare team which is seeing growing demand for services as the country becomes more aware of mental health matters.

“I became a solicitor because I wanted to help people and it seemed to me that the law was the foundation of everything we do,” said Sapna, of County Durham, who qualified approximately ten years ago and works as a Court of Protection/mental health solicitor.

“I work with vulnerable people, anyone living with a range of mental health issues, from autism and other learning disabilities to dementia, to put their case forward to the courts when they are deprived of their liberty. Just because you may lack mental capacity doesn’t mean you don’t have the same human rights.”

BHP Law has offices in Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Stockton and Tynemouth. Sapna joined as an associate solicitor last February and said she was delighted to make partner.

“I am so pleased BHP has recognised my potential” she said. “I have been working all of my life to get to a certain stage in my career and suddenly I am here. It has been a tough year but now I feel very happy. BHP is a great law firm to work for and I am so pleased I moved here.”

She said she was also very proud to achieve partner for the sake of her father who secured a law degree in India and trained to become a teacher in England. “My parents are really proud of me,” added Sapna.

“Our role involves us being not only lawyers, but at times counsellors and social workers, which can be emotionally draining but also hugely rewarding.”

BHP Law managing partner John Pratt said: “This is an increasingly complex and emotive area of law which requires highly skilled levels of expertise to protect the interests of clients. We are delighted to welcome Sapna on board as a partner which recognises what can be gained by bringing her depth of experience to the field.”