A highly qualified North East based engineer is commending the performance of his team this week after reaching the regional finals in two categories in the Great British Entrepreneurial Awards (GBEA).

Peter Lyons is the founder of NECIT Services. He, his wife Cherelle and the 15 strong team have grown the company to be global leaders in the delivery of a comprehensive range of Quality Assurance and Quality Control services. The company works across 75 countries, utilising the skills of over 3000 worldwide inspectors to ensure client’s projects are delivered on time, within budget and to global quality standards.

Peter is an experienced engineering and inspection professional that has himself trained over 1000 inspectors worldwide. Prior to setting up NECIT Services in 2009, Peter delivered specialist quality expertise on highly respected projects and is qualified through CSWIP, BGAS and PCN.

And now NECIT Services, which has recently opened a new office in Houston, Texas has been recognised by the judges at GBEA, being shortlisted for both the Family Business Entrepreneur of the year and the Scale up Entrepreneur of the year.

Peter, who has lectured extensively on engineering inspection for The Welding Institute (TWI) and continues to serve as a voting member on the CSWIP Welding, Specialist and Practitioner Management Committee, said:

“Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been an amazing year so far for our business. Our inspection, auditing and expediting services positioned us, our inspectors and many in our client’s companies as key workers.

“We have worked hard as a team to overcome the current global challenges and are tracking at 13 percent above our planned target of £2.7million turnover for this year. We are proud to have retained 100 percent of our client base and are actively expanding the team across the UK, USA and Asia as well as investing in system solutions.

“To be in the regional finals in two such strong categories of GBEA is the icing on the cake and is testament to the hard work that every single member of our team puts in every day. It is an exciting time for NECIT Services.”

Founded in 2013, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards acknowledges the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses in the United Kingdom. This year there was a ‘phenomenal number of applications’ in both categories NECIT Services is shortlisted in. Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank who is sponsoring the awards, said:

“These entrepreneurs have gone above and beyond in order to allow their business to flourish in these extremely difficult times, it is a true honour to congratulate each and every one of them.”

Started by Peter and Cherelle at their kitchen table, NECIT Services has grown massively over the last three years. Diversifying to support upstream, midstream and downstream inspection, NECIT Services is proud to deliver fully coordinated inspection services to many of the world’s leading engineering companies.

The team are now on the Worley delivery platform and are viewed as a trusted reliable partner in the oil and gas, renewables, nuclear and power arenas. The company has achieved a record 70% YOY increase in revenue since 2018. That growth continues into 2020 and beyond.

More information is on www.necitservices.com