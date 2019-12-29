NORTH EAST schools can add a splash of colour to the curriculum, with help from a leading LGBT+ charity.

Northern Pride recently launched its Pride in Schools campaign, sponsored by Your Homes Newcastle, to support teachers with resources and advice ahead of the changes to the relationships and sex education guidelines in September next year (2020).

And those hoping to get ahead of the curve are invited to attend the next session on 23 January at Biddick Academy, Washington, which will focus on the national LGBT+ History Month campaign in February.

The event, which takes place from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, aims to help schools prepare for the awareness campaign with ideas for lesson plans and assemblies, along with guidance for how to set up an LGBTQI+ group for students and why they are important.

Lou Liddle-McGhee, family and youth engagement manager at Northern Pride and a history teacher at Benfield School, hopes to see a large turnout.

“LGBT+ History Month is a fantastic time to teach students about public figures and events that they may otherwise never hear about,” said Lou.

“It’s also an excellent opportunity for schools to make a head start on the new curriculum, with lots of advice and ideas for how to get students engaged.

“We had some great feedback from those who attended our last session and this is another chance for teachers to network and meet people who can guide them moving forward.”

The event is open to all North East education professionals, parents and guardians but places must be reserved in advance at www.northern-pride.com/box-office.

For more information about Northern Pride, visit www.northern-pride.com, or search northernprideuk on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.